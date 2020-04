The following cases categorized as "410 anti-trust" were on the docket in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on March 30. All case details are allegations only and should not be taken as fact:

Case/Case # Lawyers Andron Medical Associates; Marion Diagnostic Center LLC; Marion HealthCare, LLC v. Becton Dickinson & Company; Cardinal Health, Inc.; Henry Schein, Inc.; McKesson Medical - Surgical, Inc. ; Owens & Minor Distribution, Inc. ; Owens & Minor, Inc. ; Premier, Inc. ; Vizient, Inc. ; Unnamed Becton Distributor Co-Conspirators v. 3:18-cv-01059-NJR-RJD Jacqueline P. Rubin; Richard P. Cassetta; Robert A. Atkins; Stefani L. Wittenauer; William B. Michael; Joshua D. Kaye; Maxwell Kosman; Terrence J. Dee; Jon Brett Dubrow; Katharine M. O'Connor; William Diaz; Diane Green-Kelly; Bruce A. Blefeld; Edward W. Duffy; Michelle Karen Fischer; Paula W. Render; Patrycja A. Ochman; Shari Lahlou; Jordan L. Ludwig; Luke Van Houwelingen; Richard C. Godfrey; Barack S. Echols; Richard Lee Stone; Daniel Thomas Fenske; David R. Singer (defendant's attorneys) and Robert Stephen Berry; Steven F. Molo; Allison Mileo Gorsuch; Justin M. Ellis (plaintiff's attorneys)