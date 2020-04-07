Madison - St. Clair Record

U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois: Actions Taken on March 30

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | Apr 7, 2020

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity on March 30 in the suits below:

In Andron Medical Associates, Marion Diagnostic Center LLC and Marion HealthCare, LLC against Becton Dickinson & Company, Cardinal Health, Inc., Henry Schein, Inc., McKesson Medical - Surgical, Inc. , Owens & Minor Distribution, Inc. , Owens & Minor, Inc. , Premier, Inc. , Vizient, Inc. and Unnamed Becton Distributor Co-Conspirators: 'Mandate Of Usca As To 122 We Vacate The Judgement Of The District Court And Remand For Further Proceedings In Accordance With This Opinion. (attachments: # 1 Certified Final Opinion, # 2 Certified Final Judgement)(ack)'

Case number 3:18-cv-01059-NJR-RJD was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

