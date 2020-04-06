MCGUIREWOODS LLP: Regulatory Update

McGuireWoods LLP recently issued the following announcement.

Join McGuireWoods’ broker-dealer team for a Q&A with former FINRA and SEC regulator Emily P. Gordy as she helps you navigate the current COVID-19 crisis and draws on her crisis management experience post-9/11 and during the 2008 financial crisis.

Emily will discuss actions the regulators are performing during the coronavirus crisis, predictions of regulators’ likely focus when people return to work, and recent

COVID-19-related legislation and current regulatory development.

This webinar will be recorded.

Date: April 06, 2020

Original source can be found here.