Madison County real estate Feb. 24-28

FEBRUARY 24

ALTON

$94,000 - 3021 FOREST DR- JACOB P VANALLMAN TO SHARON DANNEGGER





$60,000 - 612 MECHANIC ST - STEPHEN D AND BARBARA J BATCHELOR TO TRILL PROPERTIES LLC

BETHALTO

$48,000 - 110 CANTERBURY ST - JAMES BALZRAINE, ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF JEFFREY JOSEPH BALZRAINE TO QUINN R HELLMANN

$200,000 - 7319 STUTZ LN - LISA STILLWELL AND SUZANNE ANDREWS AS CO-INDEPENDENT ADMINISTRATORS OF THE ESTATE OF ARTHUR W ARNOLD JR, DECEASED TO ANTHONY GOULD

EAST ALTON

$28,000 - 810 CENTER ST - GARY DAVID COPE AND MARK ALAN COPE TO DAVID SANCHEZ AND LUZ E MARQUEZ

EDWARDSVILLE

$209,900 - 337 BARTLETT DR - DENISE OSTROW, AS INDEPENDENT EXECUTOR OF THE ESTATE OF ROSE M MIKES, DECEASED TO KYLE F ANDERSON

$142,750 - 1318 CARRIBEAN DR - JASON C SANDERS TO SIMEON THOMAS

GODFREY

$729,601 - 2520 W DELMAR AVE - TERRY L WIDMAN, TRUSTEE OF PINERIDGE LAND TRUST #4, #5, #6, #7 TO EAGLE RIDGE LLC

$4,800,000 - 315 TOLLE LANE - CMMT LLC TO TOLLE LANE INDUSTRIAL LLC

$80,000 - 5330 GODFREY RD - DIANA M GARNER AS TRUSTEE OF THE RONNIE D GARNER AND DIANA M GARNER REVOCABLE TRUST TO DUANE PAUL GERJETS AND ANGELA DANETTE GERJETS

GRANITE CITY

$22,000 - 1740 COURTNEY BLVD - JOHN A BUCKINGHAM, SURVIVING JOINT TENANT OF ROSALIE P BUCKINGHAM, DECEASED TO GERORDO GARCIA

$64,900 - 41 ADAMS ST - BRIAN SPILLER TO NATHAN PASCHEDAG

$14,000 - 4010 BRECKENRIDGE LN - KIMBERLI GREEN TO ALEX WILSON

$50,000 - 3004 CENTURY DR - HUD TO LARRY E HEATH

$64,000 - 125 DOUGLAS PL - JOELLE L SCHUBERT TO EMILY SILVESTRI

$106,000 - 401 LENOX AVE - CARL E HACKNEY TRUSTEE OF SUN ENTERPRISES PROPERTIES TRUST TO NANCY J PETTY

$100 - 2812 WARREN AVE - WELLS FARGO BANK NA TO HUD

$93,000 - 5517 OLD ALTON RD - WITS END PROPERTIES LLC TO ADAM L RAPP

MORO

$15,500 - 7124 KENNEDY DR - MICHAEL C SCHAFER TO LARRY D SCHMITT

TROY

$355,230 - 9 GLENWOOD CT - REMINGTON PROPERTIES LLC TO KEITH D SWEARINGEN

$181,500 - 1284 TROY O'FALLON RD - GG MADISON LLC TO PATRICK J SMITH

$294,000 - 128 OAKSHIRE DR - STONEBRIAR HOMES LLC TO DENNIS ALAN WHITE

WOOD RIVER

$86,500 - 644 MAURICE ST - VA TO GLORIA C DOOLEN

$145,000- 321 BONITA ST - NANCY A NEUHAUS TO JENNA PILE

FEBRUARY 25

ALTON

$78,000 - 2210 NORSIDE DR - HUD TO BENJAMIN D LAUSCHKE

COLLINSVILLE

$66,000 - 1933 RAMADA BLVD - JOSEPH L WASSELL TO BENJAMIN THARP

$113,000 - 123 MEYER DR - WILLIAM G MILANO TO PERRY ACQUISITIONS LLC

$120,000 - 123 MEYER DR - PERRY ACQUISITIONS LLC TO DUSTIN COLEMAN

EDWARDSVILLE

$148,000 - 1022 RUSKIN AVE - CHARLES D YOUCHOF JR AND SHARI A YOUCHOFF TO ANDREW VAN WINKLE

$186,000 - 213 COUNTRY CLUB VW - THE KATHY JEAN MALAWY REVOCABLE TRUST AND THE RANDALL EUGENE MALAWY REVOCABLE TRUST TO BRIAN D AND WENDY A ELLIS

GLEN CARBON

$338,000 - 7113 AUGUSTA DR - SPENCER HOMES LLC TO COLLIN GIFFORD

$35,625 - 7418 CLARENCE ST - RETAIL PLACE LLC TO LINDOW CONTRACTING INC

$35,625 - 7414 CLARENCE ST - RETAIL PLACE LLC TO LINDOW CONTRACTING INC

GRANITE CITY

$1,150,000 - 3113 W CHAIN OF ROCKS RD - EDWARDS ASSOCIATES LLC TO EDWARDS MHP LLC

$25,000 - 2260 SHIRLENE DR - MARY ANN LAY TO TERRY L COOK AND PAMELA L COOK JOINT REVOCABLE TRUST

$30,000 - 2432 IOWA ST - LISA Y COOK TO DUSTIN SCOTT KITE

$34,000 - 2310 WATERMAN AVE - MARY ELNORA MCCLURE TO CLARA N WHEELIS

$35,000 - 4136 RODE AVE - NICK A HUNIAK, INDEPENDENT ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF STEPHEN J HUNIAK, DECEASED TO BILL J MOSELEY

$49,000 - 3008 DALE AVE - WILLIAM CAMPBELL TO BERNARDINO NAJERA SOLANO AND ZITA CRUZ MARTINEZ

MARYVILLE

$144,000 - 46 BERWIN GRN - JOSEPH D AND REBECCA E SWIP TO DANIEL R AND LORI M LANGLEY

FEBRUARY 26

ALTON

$36,000 - 2547 SEILER RD - MICHAEL R CROUTHERS TO JOHNNIE M NICHOLS SR

BETHALTO

$62,807 - 113 BUTCHER ST - KRISTIN E GUST AND ELIZABETH COOPER TO ELIZABETH EMERY

$140,000 - 402 VERMONT ST - RONALD E AND DONNA F HOWES TO JACOB AND RACHEL TWEEDY

$155,000 - 205 VIRGINIA ST - MELISSA LEE TO TAYLOR D DONOHOO AND AUSTIN J DREW

EDWARDSVILLE

$133,000 - 223 1ST AVE - ROBERT RONGEY TO MARGARET HOLLEMAN

GLEN CARBON

$65,000 - 3147 BILOXI DR - SAVANNAH CROSSING DEVELOPMENT INC TO MARKLAND PROPERTIES LLC

$65,000 - 3151 BILOXI DR - SAVANNAH CROSSING DEVELOPMENT INC TO MARKLAND PROPERTIES LLC

GODFREY

$96,000 - 306 SAINT ROSE DR - SWAIN HOLDINGS LLC TO EDWARD WOOLSEY

$15,50 - 6503 FLORIDA AVE - PHYLLIS J ERLICH, EXECUTOR OF THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF JOHN A HERNDON, DECEASED TO THOMAS AND DIANE DORAN

GRANITE CITY

$80,105 - 41 SHIRLWIN DR - BROKERS SOLUTIONS INC D/B/A NEW AMERICAN FUNDING TO KEN KITSON

ROXANA

$62,000 - 142 E 3RD ST - GREGORY G POPE TO RYAN FRAZIER

TROY

$165,000 - 515 DOGWOOD DR - JACOB A AND TYRA JENKINS TO RYAN WALL AND BRIDGETTE HEARN

WOOD RIVER

$71,000 - 558 N BRUSHEY GROVE AVE - JENNA PILE TO BRIAN S AND EVA M KASTING

WORDEN

$10,000 - 518 N LINCOLN ST - JERRY L FRANK TO JEFF COPE

FEBRUARY 27

ALTON

$40,000 - 609 E 5TH ST - CATHERINE O'NEILL, AS TRUSTEE OF THE JAMES R HENTRICH AND MARY C HENTRICH JOINT TRUST TO JOYCE PROPERTIES LLC

BETHALTO

$250,000 - 132 GARRETTFORD DR - KORY J STASSI TO LEON P ROGERS

COLLINSVILLE

$137,000 - 135 W WASHINGTON ST - WILLIAM AND HOLLY ROBERTSON TO ADRIAN MUNOZ

$131,000 - 124 N CHESTNUT ST - SARAH ANNE MOSSA TO SHAWN FERGUSON

$110,000 - 808 DOONER ST - JEFFREY W MINEMANN TO ERIC R DONALD

EAST ALTON

$50,000 - 590 STATE ROUTE 3 - PIASA LAND MANAGEMENT LLC-EAST ALTON TO CHRISTINA BEARD

$13,500 - 809 3RD ST - FANNIE MAE TO BRIANNA JOHNSON

EDWARDSVILLE

$60,000 - 3400 BLACK OAK LN - JESSICA B ADAMS TO TED N GIANARIS

$130,000 - 420 PLUM ST - ALISSA ORRIS COSTILLO F/K/A ALISSA ORRIS AND NICK COSTILLO TO KELSEY TAYLOR

$27,300 - 7572 LAKE JAMES DR - KEVIN HUELSMANN TO ROBERT AND ANGELA GREGORY

$86,000 - 2870 FAWN MEADOWS CT - SJG LAND INVESTMENTS LLC TO REMINGTON PROPERTIES LLC

GLEN CARBON

$203,000 - 41 GLEN ECHO DR - JENIFER A MORALES F/K/A JENIFER A REEDER TO DYLAN M WHICKER

$239,000 - 73 JULIE DR - JOSHUA T AND SARAH M LINN TO ERIC STEINHAUFF

$215,000 - 16 JULIE DR - MARK E AND KRISTINE M FRIZZO TO COLE R AND LINDSEY SCHRAGE

$59,955 - 304 EDWARDS DR - MUSEC HOMES INC TO TIBOR AND TAMMY KOPJAS

GRANITE CITY

$84,900 - 1636 VENICE AVE - JEFFREY HOUSEMAN LLC TO JOSHUA ZEISSET

$41,000 - 2152 ROBERT AVE - DAVID R FARLEY II TO HOMEINVESTORS LLC

MARYVILLE

$133,000 - 303 BAUER LN - JANICE GOESTENKORS AND BETTY JEAN WORSHAM, AS TRUSTEES OF THE DOBRINIC FAMILY TRUST TO KURT F SCHUETTE

TROY

$160,000 - 323 N KIMBERLIN ST - CASEY FAYOLLAT TO CODY LEE LUCAS AND GEORGE LUCAS

WOOD RIVER

$74,750 - 609 WHITELAW AVE - ZACH AND KAYLA GRANT TO DEREK V MARKHAM

FEBRUARY 28

ALTON

$10,000 - W WOODFIELD DR - JEFF STAFFORD TO GENE ROBEEN

$7,000 - 925 TREMONT - STEVE AND SHARON HUDALLA TO JASON MATOOS

$65,000 - 2421 KOHLER ST - BARBARA A COOK TO ALICE HALLIDAY

EAST ALTON

$65,000 - 324 GEORGE ST - DILLON SMITH, TRUSTEE OF 324 GEORGE TRUST TO SHERRY MASSEY

EDWARDSVILLE

$470,000 - 128 CHATTANOOGA CT - CLAY HANSEN TO JUSTIN L LADNER

$247,500 - 901 CHANCELLOR DR - HARITH MITCHOM TO JEREMY REUTER

$52,500 - 427 WOLF ST - NICHOLAS LADD, EXECUTOR OF THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF MICHAEL D LADD, DECEASED TO EQUITY SUCCESS INC

$458,000 - 656 BOULEVARD DE CANNES - KEITH CHANDLER TO LESLIE TURNBULL

$2,170 - 7191 PIN OAK RD - FRANKLIN S AND ROSEMARY BIVER TO COUNTY OF MADISON

GLEN CARBON

$260,000 - 24 OAKDALE CIR - ZACHARY ADAM WALTER TO NICHOLAS COSTILLO

$120,942 - 3160 & 3110 BILOXI DR - SAVANNAH CROSSING DEVELOPMENT INC TO CARRINGTON HOMES INC

$54,440 - 3101 BIRMINGHAM DR - SAVANNAH CROSSING DEVELOPMENT INC TO SOUTHERN ILLINOIS REAL ESTATE TITLE CENTER

GRANITE CITY

$76,000 - 5 TULIP AVE - DAVID LLOYD SR TO RICHARD J WHITEHEAD

$124,000 - 3267 WILLOW AVE - SHARON R HILLMER SURVIVING JOINT TENANT OF DONALD R HILLMER, DECEASED TO CHRISTOPHER J KELLY

$57,000 - STATE ROUTE 162 - GREG J BELCHER TO BHR LIMITED LLC

$4,200,000 - 2501 WEST 20TH ST - TSAI 20TH STREET LLC TO SBC HOLDINGS LLC

$134,900 - 2211 BERN AVE - DIANE HAUGEN, SURVIVING JOINT TENANT OF BILLIE MARTIN, DECEASED AND BERNARDINE MARTIN, DECEASED TO MATTHEW C MATEER

$74,900 - 4141 STATE ROUTE 162 - MARK P MCKECHAN TO KATHERINE PAYNE

$20,000 - 3421 OZZIE DR - WISE CHOICE PROPERTIES INC TO PROPERTY LHP LLC-LOYALTY

$17,500 - 2207 IOWA ST - TRACY POLACH CURRY TO JOHN P BARHAM

HIGHLAND

$149,000 - 2029 SAINT MICHAEL CT S - THE ATHERTON REVOCABLE TRUST TO BLAKE R MEYER

$100,000 - 304 N ELM ST - KENNETH D ZOBRIST TO JOHNATHAN D BLANCHARD

MARINE

$349,900 - 149 SAVANNAH CT - JOSEPH E MATTINGLY JR AND MARY C MATTINGLY TO DON KIM EHLERS AND REBECCA ANN EHLERS

TROY

$159,500 - 81 W LAKE DR - GARY AND LISA PETTY TO TIMOTHY A AND DONNA L MORGAN

$3,900 - LEBANON ROAD - GLORIA L MANNZ REVOCABLE TRUST TO COUNTY OF MADISON

$53,190 - 607 EISENHOWER BLVD - VICKSBURG DEVELOPMENT INC TO VINCENT ARTHUR OWLES AND CAROL SUE OWLES JOINT DECLARATION OF TRUST

WOOD RIVER

$320,000 - 302 ALTON & ST L RD - 305 WOODRIVER LLC TO 305 WAREHOUSE LLC