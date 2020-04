The following cases categorized as "asbestos" were on the docket in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on March 27. All case details are allegations only and should not be taken as fact:

Case/Case # Lawyers Jack T. Merkle; Marilyn K. Merkle v. BASF Catalysts, LLC; BWDAC, Inc. ; DCO, LLC; Eaton Aeroquip, LLC; Federal - Mogul Asbestos Personal Injury Trust; Honeywell International, Inc. ; Imo Industries, Inc.; John Crane, Inc.; Lear Siegler Diversified Holdings Corporation; Metropolitan Life Insurance Company; Morse Tec LLC; Northrop Grumman Corporation; Western Auto Supply Company v. 3:20-cv-00315-RJD Sean P. Fergus; Sebastian W. von Schleicher; Meghan C. Kane; Gregory W. Odom , II (defendant's attorneys) and Steven D. Rineberg (plaintiff's attorney)