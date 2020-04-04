U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois: Actions Taken on March 27

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity on March 27 in the suits below:

In Jack T. Merkle and Marilyn K. Merkle against BASF Catalysts, LLC, BWDAC, Inc. , DCO, LLC, Eaton Aeroquip, LLC, Federal - Mogul Asbestos Personal Injury Trust, Honeywell International, Inc. , Imo Industries, Inc., John Crane, Inc., Lear Siegler Diversified Holdings Corporation, Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, Morse Tec LLC, Northrop Grumman Corporation and Western Auto Supply Company:

'Notice Of Removal ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4149467), Filed By Northrup Grumman. (attachments: # 1 State Court Complaint, # 2 Civil Cover Sheet)(odom, Gregory)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Gregory W. Odom, Ii On Behalf Of Northrup Grumman (odom, Gregory)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Meghan C. Kane On Behalf Of Northrup Grumman (kane, Meghan)'

'Corporate Disclosure Statement By Northrup Grumman Identifying Other Affiliate Northrup Grumman For Northrup Grumman. (odom, Gregory)'

'Notice Of Initial Assignment To A U.s. Magistrate Judge: This Case Has Been Randomly Assigned To United States Magistrate Judge Reona J. Daly Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257. The Parties Are Advised That Their Consent Is Required If The Assigned Magistrate Judge Is To Conduct All Further Proceedings In The Case, Including Trial And Final Entry Of Judgment Pursuant To 28 U.s.c. 636(c) And Federal Rule Of Civil Procedure 73. As Set Forth In Administrative Order No. 257, Each Party Will Be Required To File A Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form Indicating Consent Or Nonconsent To The Jurisdiction Of The Assigned Magistrate Judge. If All Parties Do Not Consent To The Magistrate Judge's Jurisdiction, The Case Will Be Randomly Assigned To A District Judge For All Further Proceedings And The Parties Cannot Later Consent To Reassignment Of The Case To A Magistrate Judge. The Parties Are Further Advised That They Are Free To Withhold Consent Without Adverse Substantive Consequences. Within 21 Days Of This Notice, The Following Party Or Parties Must File The Attached Form Indicating Consent To Proceed Before The Assigned Magistrate Judge Or An Affirmative Declination To Consent: Northrop Grumman Corporation. A Link Regarding The Magistrate Judges In This District Is Attached For Your Convenience: Http://www.ilsd.uscourts.gov/documents/benefitsofconsent.pdf. All Future Documents Must Bear Case Number 20-315-rjd. Refer To Civil/removal Case Processing Requirements, Found On The Ilsd Website, For Further Service Information. Consent Due By 4/17/2020. (rah)'

'Notice Of Action Re 1 Notice Of Removal Filed By Northrop Grumman Corporation. Notice Of Removal Was Filed Without The Required Attorney Signature On The Document. Filer Is Directed To File A Signed Notice Of Removal Using Other Filings>other Documents>exhibit And Linking The Filing To Document 1. It Is Not Necessary To Re-File The State Court Complaint Or The Civil Cover Sheet. (rah)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

'Letter To Attorney Steven D. Rineberg Regarding Admission To Ilsd (rah)'

'Exhibit By Northrop Grumman Corporation. Exhibit To 1 Notice Of Removal . (odom, Gregory)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00315-RJD was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Sara Davis against United States: 'Complaint Against United States ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4149671.), Filed By Sara Davis. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons)(unsell, Samantha)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00316 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.