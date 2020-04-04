Madison - St. Clair Record

Saturday, April 4, 2020

Case activity for Henry Alen White vs Commissioner of Social Security on April 2

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | Apr 4, 2020

General court 06

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought by Henry Alen White against Commissioner of Social Security on April 2.

'Complaint Against Commissioner Of Social Security, Filed By Henry Allen White. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Proposed Summons)(olinsky, Howard)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Henry Allen White. (olinsky, Howard)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Howard D. Olinsky On Behalf Of Henry Allen White (olinsky, Howard)'

'Notice Of Judge Assignment. Judge J. Phil Gilbert And Magistrate Judge Mark A. Beatty Assigned. All Future Documents Must Bear Case Number 20-326-jpg-Mab. If The Parties Consent To Magistrate Judge Assignment, The Consent Form With Instruction Is Attached For Your Convenience. (ack)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00326-JPG-MAB was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on April 2.

