Madison - St. Clair Record

Saturday, April 4, 2020

Case activity for James Manier vs Amish Country Farms, LLC on April 2

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | Apr 4, 2020

General court 4

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought by James Manier against Amish Country Farms, LLC and Mario Dalpra on April 2.

'Notice Of Removal From Frankliln County Circuit Court, Case Number 2020l8 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4152940), Filed By Amish Country Farms, Llc, Mario Dalpra. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit A, # 2 Civil Cover Sheet)(perryman, Ted)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Ted L. Perryman On Behalf Of Mario Dalpra (perryman, Ted)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Korissa M. Zickrick On Behalf Of Mario Dalpra (zickrick, Korissa)'

'Demand For Trial By Jury By Mario Dalpra. (perryman, Ted)'

'Notice By Mario Dalpra Re 1 Notice Of Removal, To Plaintiff (perryman, Ted)'

'Stipulation For Removal By Mario Dalpra. (perryman, Ted)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Ted L. Perryman On Behalf Of Amish Country Farms, Llc (perryman, Ted)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Korissa M. Zickrick On Behalf Of Amish Country Farms, Llc (zickrick, Korissa)'

'Consent To Removal Byamish Country Farms, Llc. (perryman, Ted)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00329 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on April 2.

