Pritzker signs record number of executive orders to slow coronavirus spread; Other state legislators pushing back to similar measures

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has signed 17 executive orders and a number of emergency rules as Illinois confronts the spread of the coronavirus, or Covid-19.

Pritzker's latest order, on the heels of the stay-at-home extension to the end of the month, was to call for the postponement or cancelation of elective surgeries.

Further, the order gives health care facilities, professionals, and volunteers immunity from civil liability for any alleged injury or death, unless caused by gross negligence or willful misconduct.

As of April 5, 11,256 people were confirmed to have the virus, with 274 dead throughout the state. A total of 58,983 people have been tested.

In Madison County, small business owners, including those in hospitality, are concerned over the lack of immediate support to help keep their businesses open in response to the extended forced shut down. One bar owner told the Record that his business is close to shuttering following the announcement of the extension, the refusal by his landlord to offer any rent relief, and not knowing when, or even if, he can tap in to the federal support.

While Pritzker's moves in Illinois have faced little pushback from political representatives in the face of an unprecedented viral outbreak, at least publicly, some legislators in other states are seeking to curtail executive powers.

A recent NBC News-Wall Street Journal poll found that more than half of Republicans — 54 percent — worried that the government will go too far in responding to the crisis, compared to 31 percent of Democrats who believed the same.

In Kentucky, Republican Representative Savannah Maddox has proposed a bill to limit the ability of Gov. Andy Beasher to issue executive orders during a public health emergency and allow people to sue the state if such an order hurts their business.

"Well, I’m trying to save people's lives and if somebody doesn’t understand that or somebody doesn’t care, I don’t really have a reaction for them. But, I’m going to continue to do the right thing," Beasher said.

In a statement, Maddox said she was not certain the amendment will pass, but "this legislation has the potential to cause the Governor to rethink his existing orders shutting down businesses and other groups."

She added, "In a lot of cases, businesses were closed without thinking about whether it had to happen or if something less restrictive could have been done."

Maddox cited chiropractors, physical therapists, optometrists, and dentists, which she added "provide critical care for some patients and they are closed."