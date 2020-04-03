U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois: Actions Taken on March 25

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity on March 25 in the suits below:

In Enrique Rosario against An Dearmond, C / O Rodman, Doctor Meyers, Jane Doe 1, S. Mercier and Scott Thompson:

'Complaint Against All Defendants Filed By Enrique Rosario. (attachments: # 1 Exhibits)(jaj)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Enrique Rosario. (jaj)'

'Notice And Order: The Court Has Received Your Complaint And Your Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee. Your Case Number Is 20-301-smy. The Following Is Some Information You Should Know Regarding The Initial Stages Of Your Lawsuit. After Your Filing Fee Status Is Determined, The Court Will Review Your Complaint To Identify Legally Sufficient Claims And Defendants And Dismiss Any Legally Insufficient Claims. See: 28 U.s.c. Sec. 1915a. The Court Will Conduct This Review Within The Next 60 Days And Inform You Of The Findings In A Merit Review Order. No Other Action Will Be Taken In Your Case During This Time, Absent Extraordinary Circumstances. Therefore, You Do Not Need To Submit Any Evidence, Argument, Motions, Or Other Documents. If You Filed A Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Along With Your Complaint, It Will Not Be Considered Until The Merit Review Is Complete. Please Note That Any Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Must Include Evidence Of Your Own Efforts To Find Counsel, Such As A List Of The Attorneys You Contacted And Copies Of Letters You Sent Or Received. See Pruitt V. Mote, 503 F.3d 647, 654-55 (7th Cir. 2007). If You Do Not Receive A Merit Review Order Within The Next 60 Days, You May File A Motion Requesting The Status Of Your Case. In The Event Your Claim(s) Survive The Merit Review, Further Information And Instruction Will Be Provided To You At That Time. In Addition, Several Administrative Matters Warrant Mention. Any Communication Directed To The Court Should Be In The Form Of A Motion Or Other Pleading And Not A Letter. All Mail Should Be Sent To: Clerk's Office, U.s. District Court, 750 Missouri Avenue, East St. Louis, Il 62201. Finally, You Are Advised That If Your Address Changes, You Must Notify The Court Within Seven Days Of The Change By Filing A Notice Of Change Of Address. Failure To Do So Could Result In The Dismissal Of Your Case. Signed By Judge Staci M. Yandle On 3/25/2020. (jaj)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

'Notice From Clerk Instructing Plaintiff To File Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form: Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257, Within 21 Days Of This Notice, You Must File The Attached Form Indicating Your Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Or An Affirmative Declination To Consent. Consent/non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form Sent To Plaintiff On 3/25/2020. Consent Due By 4/15/2020 (jaj)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00301-SMY was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Rodrick Haris against Bard Peripheral Vascular Incorporated and C R Bard Incorporated: 'Remark-case Transferred To Southern District Of Illinois Via Electronic Transfer. This Is A Text Entry Only. There Is No Pdf Document Associated With This Entry. (slq) [transferred From Arizona On 3/26/2020.]'

Case number 3:20-cv-00314-MAB was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Jenifer Dickerson against Bard Peripheral Vascular Incorporated and C R Bard Incorporated: 'Remark-case Transferred To Southern District Of Illinois Via Electronic Transfer. This Is A Text Entry Only. There Is No Pdf Document Associated With This Entry. (slq) [transferred From Arizona On 3/26/2020.]'

Case number 3:20-cv-00311-RJD was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In David Shaw against Bard Peripheral Vascular Incorporated and C R Bard Incorporated: 'Remark-case Transferred To Southern District Of Illinois Via Electronic Transfer. This Is A Text Entry Only. There Is No Pdf Document Associated With This Entry. (slq) [transferred From Arizona On 3/26/2020.]'

Case number 3:20-cv-00313-GCS was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Ancel Cornejo against Bard Peripheral Vascular Incorporated and C R Bard Incorporated: 'Remark-case Transferred To Southern District Of Illinois Via Electronic Transfer. This Is A Text Entry Only. There Is No Pdf Document Associated With This Entry. (slq) [transferred From Arizona On 3/26/2020.]'

Case number 3:20-cv-00310-GCS was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Robert Delmore against Bard Peripheral Vascular Incorporated and C R Bard Incorporated: 'Remark-case Transferred To Southern District Of Illinois Via Electronic Transfer. This Is A Text Entry Only. There Is No Pdf Document Associated With This Entry. (slq) [transferred From Arizona On 3/26/2020.]'

Case number 3:20-cv-00312-RJD was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Rickey Layne against AIN EXPRESS, L. L. C. and Khadar A. Ali:

'Complaint Against All Defendants ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4147503.), Filed By Rickey Layne.(ruppert, James)'

'Complaint Against All Defendants, Filed By Rickey Layne. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons, # 3 Summons)(ruppert, James)'

'Notice Of Appearance By James M. Ruppert On Behalf Of Rickey Layne (ruppert, James)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00307 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Mark Pearson against Alex Hawthorne, Gerard Sprat and James Muray:

'Notice Of Removal From Circuit Court Of Madison County, Il, Case Number 2020-l-219 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4147827), Filed By All Defendants. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit, # 2 Exhibit, # 3 Civil Cover Sheet)(sholtz, Philip)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Philip Sholtz On Behalf Of All Defendants (sholtz, Philip)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00309 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Shawnee Survey & Consulting, Inc. against Dana Gardner, Herb Simons, Jason Goins, Michael Gardner and Siteworx Survey & Design, LLC:

'Notice Of Removal From Johnson County Circuit, Case Number 2019-ch-8 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4147488), Filed By All Defendants. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit Consent, # 2 Exhibit Johnson County Pleadings, # 3 Civil Cover Sheet Civl Cover Sheet)(polczynski, Ryan)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Ryan T. Polczynski On Behalf Of Jason Goins, Herb Simmons, Siteworx Survey & Design, Llc (polczynski, Ryan)'

'Motion To Appear Pro Hac Vice By Attorney Ryan T. Polczynski $200 Fee Paid,receipt Number 0754-4147511 By On Behalf Of Jason Goins, Herb Simmons, Siteworx Survey & Design, Llc. (polczynski, Ryan)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00308 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.