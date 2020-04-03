Madison - St. Clair Record

Friday, April 3, 2020

U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois: Actions Taken on March 26

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | Apr 3, 2020

General court 08

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity on March 26 in the suits below:

In Rodrick Haris against Bard Peripheral Vascular Incorporated and C R Bard Incorporated: 'Case Transferred In From District Of Arizona; Case Number 2:18-cv-00145. Original File Certified Copy Of Transfer Order And Docket Sheet Received.'

Case number 3:20-cv-00314-MAB was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Jenifer Dickerson against Bard Peripheral Vascular Incorporated and C R Bard Incorporated: 'Case Transferred In From District Of Arizona; Case Number 2:16-cv-03716. Original File Certified Copy Of Transfer Order And Docket Sheet Received.'

Case number 3:20-cv-00311-RJD was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In David Shaw against Bard Peripheral Vascular Incorporated and C R Bard Incorporated: 'Case Transferred In From District Of Arizona; Case Number 2:19-cv-02078. Original File Certified Copy Of Transfer Order And Docket Sheet Received.'

Case number 3:20-cv-00313-GCS was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Ancel Cornejo against Bard Peripheral Vascular Incorporated and C R Bard Incorporated: 'Case Transferred In From District Of Arizona; Case Number 2:18-cv-04163. Original File Certified Copy Of Transfer Order And Docket Sheet Received.'

Case number 3:20-cv-00310-GCS was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Robert Delmore against Bard Peripheral Vascular Incorporated and C R Bard Incorporated: 'Case Transferred In From District Of Arizona; Case Number 2:19-cv-03623. Original File Certified Copy Of Transfer Order And Docket Sheet Received.'

Case number 3:20-cv-00312-RJD was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

Want to get notified whenever we write about U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois ?

Sign-up Next time we write about U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois, we'll email you a link to the story. You may edit your settings or unsubscribe at any time.

Organizations in this Story

U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois

More News