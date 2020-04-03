U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois: Actions Taken on March 26

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity on March 26 in the suits below:

In Rodrick Haris against Bard Peripheral Vascular Incorporated and C R Bard Incorporated: 'Case Transferred In From District Of Arizona; Case Number 2:18-cv-00145. Original File Certified Copy Of Transfer Order And Docket Sheet Received.'

Case number 3:20-cv-00314-MAB was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Jenifer Dickerson against Bard Peripheral Vascular Incorporated and C R Bard Incorporated: 'Case Transferred In From District Of Arizona; Case Number 2:16-cv-03716. Original File Certified Copy Of Transfer Order And Docket Sheet Received.'

Case number 3:20-cv-00311-RJD was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In David Shaw against Bard Peripheral Vascular Incorporated and C R Bard Incorporated: 'Case Transferred In From District Of Arizona; Case Number 2:19-cv-02078. Original File Certified Copy Of Transfer Order And Docket Sheet Received.'

Case number 3:20-cv-00313-GCS was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

Weekly Newsletter Sign-up and get latest news about the courts, judges and latest complaints - right to your inbox. Sign up × By signing up you agree to receive email newsletters or alerts from Madison - St. Clair Record. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In Ancel Cornejo against Bard Peripheral Vascular Incorporated and C R Bard Incorporated: 'Case Transferred In From District Of Arizona; Case Number 2:18-cv-04163. Original File Certified Copy Of Transfer Order And Docket Sheet Received.'

Case number 3:20-cv-00310-GCS was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Robert Delmore against Bard Peripheral Vascular Incorporated and C R Bard Incorporated: 'Case Transferred In From District Of Arizona; Case Number 2:19-cv-03623. Original File Certified Copy Of Transfer Order And Docket Sheet Received.'

Case number 3:20-cv-00312-RJD was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.