Madison - St. Clair Record

Friday, April 3, 2020

Case activity for Wiliam R. Rogers vs Chris Sluser on March 31

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | Apr 3, 2020

General court 02

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought by Wiliam R. Rogers against Chris Sluser and Mark A Von Nida on March 31.

'Notice Of Removal From Third Judicial Circuit, Madison County, Illinois, Case Number 2020-l-000268 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4151305), Filed By All Defendants. (attachments: # 1 State Court Complaint Exhibit A State Court File, # 2 Civil Cover Sheet Civil Cover Sheet)(gilbert, John)'

'Corporate Disclosure Statement By Mark A Von Nida. (gilbert, John)'

'Corporate Disclosure Statement By Chris Slusser. (gilbert, John)'

'Notice Of Appearance By John L. Gilbert On Behalf Of All Defendants (gilbert, John)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00322 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on March 31.

Want to get notified whenever we write about U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois ?

Sign-up Next time we write about U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois, we'll email you a link to the story. You may edit your settings or unsubscribe at any time.

Organizations in this Story

U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois

More News