Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Court activity on March 30: Andron Medical Associates vs Becton Dickinson & Company

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | Apr 1, 2020

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity in the suit brought by Andron Medical Associates, Marion Diagnostic Center LLC and Marion HealthCare, LLC against Becton Dickinson & Company, Cardinal Health, Inc., Henry Schein, Inc., McKesson Medical - Surgical, Inc. , Owens & Minor Distribution, Inc. , Owens & Minor, Inc. , Premier, Inc. , Vizient, Inc. and Unnamed Becton Distributor Co-Conspirators on March 30: 'Mandate Of Usca As To 122 We Vacate The Judgement Of The District Court And Remand For Further Proceedings In Accordance With This Opinion. (attachments: # 1 Certified Final Opinion, # 2 Certified Final Judgement)(ack)'.

Case number 3:18-cv-01059-NJR-RJD was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on May 3, 2018.

