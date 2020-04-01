Court activity on March 30: Andron Medical Associates vs Becton Dickinson & Company

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity in the suit brought byandagainstandon March 30: 'Mandate Of Usca As To 122 We Vacate The Judgement Of The District Court And Remand For Further Proceedings In Accordance With This Opinion. (attachments: # 1 Certified Final Opinion, # 2 Certified Final Judgement)(ack)'.

Case number 3:18-cv-01059-NJR-RJD was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on May 3, 2018.