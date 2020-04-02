Slip and fall prompts lawsuit against Aldi

EDWARDSVILLE - A customer shopping at an Aldi store claims he slipped and fell on a puddle of water.

Ronald Forhan, from O'Fallon, alleges the company had a duty of care but was negligent during his visit to the Collinsville outlet on Feb. 20, 2020.

The suit, which was filed March 20 in Madison County Circuit Court, claims that staff used a floor cleaning machine that left a puddle of water on the floor.

Further, the employees allowed water and soap to remain on the floor even though they should have known it had accumulated, the suit states. The plaintiff claims there was also a failure to warn of the water on the floor.

As a result, the plaintiff claims he slipped and fell. He suffered an injury and had to pay medical bills, and will continue to do so in the future, the suit states. Forhan also alleges he has suffered pain and loss of normal life.

Forhan, who is seeking more than $50,000 in damages, is represented by Jerry F. Costello of Bonifield & Rosenstengel of Belleville.

Madison County Circuit Court case number 2020-L-0387