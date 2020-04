St. Clair County real estate Feb. 24-28

FEBRUARY 24

BELLEVILLE

$42,000 - 2720 CRIMSON VIEW DR - SD2 LLC TO FULFORD HOMES LLC





$149,900 - 210 SOUTH JACKSON ST - CLARICE M CHELLI TO SHANNON PATRICK MCMURPHY

$234,000 - ROSE-DEL DR; BEL-AIRE DR; VOGUE DR - FRANK A SEPPI TO THOMAS B AND PATRICIA D AND KURT T RANGE

$26,950 - 711 DEVONSHIRE DR - FANNIE MAE TO COVERT SOULE III

$128,000 - 200 NORTH 32ND ST - RASHELLE GOMEZ TO CHRISTINE M HAMLIN AND ROBIN E SIMMONS

$140,000 - 2922 SPRUCE HILL TERRACE - KIMBERLY M ROY TO DONALD AND JOYCE HIPP

$122,000 - 2005 HUNTMASTER DR - ALISHA K FOGLE AND ANDREA T JOHNSTON TO RHONDA TAYLOR-DEBOE

CAHOKIA

$9,000 - 1704 LORETTA AVE - US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS TRUSTEE FOR TOWD POINT MASTER FUNDING TRUST 2017-PM1 TO CONSTANCE WISBER

$42,900 - 708 ST BARBARA LANE - HAWK PROPERTIES INC TO DOSHIEMAE LEACH

$3,000 - 118 LAURALEE DR - US BANK TRUST NA AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF10 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST TO CASTLE 2020 LLC

EAST SAINT LOUIS

$4,931 - 724 N 26TH ST - WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY FSB TO DAVID D EDWARDS

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS

$163,502 - 805 COLUMBIA AVE - VA TO JESSICA M HAUSER

$14,526,250 - 8 EXECUTIVE DR; 333 SALEM PL; 331 SALEM PL - PLUMMER GENERAL LLC TO ENVISION FAIRVIEW LLC

FAYETTEVILLE

$66,500 - 2208 S 5TH ST - MICHAEL D AND SHELLY M MINKS TO TRUDY A ANDERSON

FREEBURG

$190,000 - 4356 LONE STAR RD - JEAN M HAWTHORNE TO WILLIAM AND KADIE MAY

LENZBURG

$10,000 - 201 & 203 EAST PINCKNEYVILLE ST - JASPER RENTALS LLC TO RENEE PROHASKA AND BOBBY YENCHO

MILLSTADT

$132,000 - 520 WET HARRISON ST - HEIDI HEITGERD AND KENNETH JAMES TO JEFFREY RITTMEYER

$144,051 - 500 W OAK ST - FANNIE MAE TO LOGAN W KAUFMANN

NEW ATHENS

$222,000 - 1130 KNEWITZ RD - THOMAS A DUTKANYCH TO GARY T AND APRIL D PARKER

O'FALLON

$327,500 - 703 WHEATFIELD RD - CREATIVE VA LLC TO WILLIAM AND HOLLY ROBERTSON

$215,000 - 915 PAIGE LANE - IRA J AND LUDMILA BEGLEY TO CHRISTIAN AND CASEY BIANCUR

$124,900 - 1127 NANCY DR - LISA M BRIGHT TO ANDREA GETTINGER

$528,782 - 804 NANDINA GREEN - SPENCER HOMES LLC TO JESSICA TU AND ANDREW NOLD

$95,000 - 603 WESTBROOK COURT - GLORIA J HICKS TO JERRY L AND NICOLE M SUMPTER

$75,000 - 702 & 706 WHEATFIELD RD - HERMAN GOZRAD DECLARATION OF TRUST TO THOMAS AND SPENCER BECKMANN

SMITHTON

$175,000 - 724 LUNCH RD - JAMES AND SUSAN MEZO TO BRIAN AND CATHERINE E KUNEVICH

SWANSEA

$219,900 - 3901 RED BIRD LANE - C A JONES INC TO CARL ANDERSON

$41,800 - 1717 CANOPY CREST CIRCLE - TAMAR DEVELOPMENT II-SCHANTER LLC TO FULFORD HOMES LLC

$42,000 - 1700 CANOPY CREST CIRCLE - TAMAR DEVELOPMENT II-SCHANTER LLC TO FULFORD HOMES LLC

$132,000 - 153 TWIN LAKE DR - THE CHARLES AND MARGARET GREEN FAMILY TRUST TO JAMES G AND DENISE L BENSON

FEBRUARY 25

EAST SAINT LOUIS

$865,000 - NORTH FIRST STREET - BI-STATE GROUP LLC TO S&H PROPERTIES LLC

LENZBURG

$225,000 - 9517 SCHALLER RD - GERALD A COOPER JR AND NATALJA COOPER TO STEVEN M AND SARA R REUSS

O'FALLON

$30,000 - 611 WHEATFIELD RD - JON G COLSON LIVING TRUST TO CHERYL D JONES

FEBRUARY 26

BELLEVILLE

$94,000 - 2007 EAST BELLE ST - SAMANTHA MARIE REED TO DANYIL M DICKINSON

$28,000 - 1612 BERKLEY LANE - HUD TO LAURA AND EMILY SIMS

$299,900 - 407 SOUTH VIRGINIA AVE - JERRY J TRENT JR TO MADISON GANDEN

$12,572 - 1006 CAROLINE ST - HUD TO THOMAS A JACKSON

$140,000 - 109 SUMTER DR - CARL DEAN SCHWARZ AND KIRSTIE LYNN HEWLETT TO JESSICA NOWMAN AND DANIEL COGHILL

$129,900 - 32 AARON DR - JOHN AND MISTY WEIDEMANN TO JENI S KRAWIECKI

$88,000 - 20 ENGLEWOOD DR - KENT J AGNE AND LISA R DOLLUS TO MALCOM SIMMONS JR AND SHEILA J SIMMONS

$34,000 - 312 N 46TH ST - HUD TO JAMES L REDDEN

CAHOKIA

$18,150 - 1917 HARVEST AVE - PATRICIA SKIDIS TO SHAVETTE WILLS

DUPO

$6,180 - 700 NORTH 2ND ST - FANNIE MAE TO CASTLE 2020 LLC

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS

$140,000 - 5 PATRICIA DR - CHARISSE MONTGOMERY, EXECUTOR OF THE ESTATE OF PATTI L MOUNTAIN, DECEASED TO MICHELE SPENCER

$220,000 - 5404 WAKE FOREST DR - STEPHEN F NOWAK AND BETTY J NOWAK AS CO-TRUSTEES TO MATTHEW AND JANICE GOLOSKI

FREEBURG

$230,000 - 416 TELLURIDE DR - J R BRENTLINGER II AND NICOLE D BRENTLINGER TO JACOB AND SAMANTHA CONVERSE

LEBANON

$555,000 - 1320 LANTERN LIGHTS CIRCLE - JOEL M AND ALLISON L ESKER TO DANIEL J MAGIDSON AND AE CHONG N MAGIDSON

$53,700 - 420 SOUTH FRITZ ST - PAUL WATKINS TO CLAYTON SANKER

MILLSTADT

$200,000 - 1031 S JEFFERSON - JOHN A KING REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST TO PAULA J MAJOR

O'FALLON

$196,000 - 1416 WELLER DR - DWIGHT D DELOACH AND YVONNE E SLACK DELOACH TO TYLER AND CATHRYN EVANS

SHILOH

$32,000 - 839 MAYFAIR DR - SOUTHWIND DEVELOPMENT GROUP INC TO C A JONES INC

$202,900 - 839 MAYFAIR DR - C A JONES INC TO STEPHANIE AUER

$65,000 - 3705 GOLF VIEW CIRCLE - ARCHVIEW DEVELOPERS LLC TO KAPPERT CONSTRUCTION CO

SWANSEA

$282,500 - 4088 BASSEN DR - JEB S BLACK SR TO LONNIE AND PETRINA JOHNSON

FEBRUARY 27

BELLEVILLE

$117,900 - 1945 STINGRAY CT - KENNETH S AND CHRISTEL R MARSHALL TO GREGORY HUDSON JR

$55,000 - 1229 N 17TH ST APT 7 - CURT W AND CONNIE A LINTON TO MARJORIE YANCEY

$37,000 - 320 N 43RD ST - JCS ACQUISITIONS LLC & HOMEFRONT PROPERTIES TO TISH401 LLC

$122,500 - 140 SUNNYSLOPE DR - TR INVESTMENTS LLC TO RUTH ELLEN PARKER-CAREY

$112,000 - 15 QUEENS WAY DR - FCB BANKS TO CHERYL M YADON

$320,000 - 1917 CEDARWOOD TRAIL - SHANE L BISHOP AND MELISSA BISHOP REVOCABLE TRUST TO JOHN L KACZMAR AND LAURA M KLUGA

CASEYVILLE

$435,900 - 914 FAR OAKS DR - CARTUS CORPORATION TO BRIAN R GREGOREK AND JANA M GRIGORICK REVOCABLE TRUST

COLLINSVILLE

$102,200 - 120 NATIONAL TERRACE - KIM S BROWN TO ALEX D BILSKEY

DUPO

$10,000 - 1644 N MAIN ST - AMANDA ROBINSON TO REGINALD ALLEN

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS

$224,000 - 627 WILD HORSE CREEK DR - SHANELLE DAVIS TO TERRY L ROGERS

MARISSA

$10,000 - 915 N HAMILTON ST - FANNIE MAE TO MARY EASTON

$93,600 - 601 S MAIN ST - CARLA R BOWEN, TRUSTEE TO MICHAEL B AND MARYBETH M MCCORMICK

MASCOUTAH

$9,500 - 418 EAST MAIN ST - THE FRED C HAAS DECLARATION OF TRUST AND THE EILEEN M HAAS DECLARATION OF TRUST TO BUYUS PROPERTIES LLC

O'FALLON

$336,000 - 728 SEAGATE DR - H&L BUILDERS LLC TO GARY LEE SPRAY JR AND NORMA JEAN LEAKE SPRAY

$45,261 - 215 NORTH LINCOLN AVE - INTERCOUNTY JUDICIAL SALES CORPORATION TO CR HOLLAND CONSTRUCTION LLC

SMITHTON

$40,000 - 4629 SUNSET MAPLE DR - TREVOR BECHERER TO INFINITY HOMES INC

SWANSEA

$145,000 - 200 BOBBIE DR - WILLIAM AND KADIE MAY TO STATE OF ILLINOIS DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES, REAL ESTATE SERVICES AND CONSULTATION

$321,954 - 3613 MOORGATE COURT - FULFORD HOMES LLC TO NIRAJ JAGDISCHCHANDRA SHAH

WATERLOO

$10,000 - 208 OLD FLORAVILLE RD - LU ANN MARIE WRIGHT AND MICHAEL J WRIGHT TO RANDY MOLLET

FEBRUARY 28

BELLEVILLE

$65,000 - 404 TODD LANE - BENTLEY D AND SHEILA HITE TO JCBC PROPERTIES LLC

$40,000 - 111 W F ST - K&E HOMES LLC TO MALCOM MARTIN

$80,000 - 41 WOODHAVEN COURT - ADAM M AND SABLE HESSE TO WILLIAM HESSE

$27,000 - 1710 EAST C ST - HEIRS OF THE ESTATE OF GERALDINE A OEXNER, DECEASED TO CHRISTOPHER LEE CRAVENS, TRUSTEE

$5,500 - 1814 EAST BELLE AVE - GREGG A SPENCER TO ALEXANDER D STERNAU

$138,000 - 407 FOREST AVE - JAN CORNWAITE TO JASON T AND WENDY L MERTZ

$182,500 - 15 WESTHAVEN MEADOWS DR - DANIEL K AND TRACI L PANKRATZ TO MATTHEW AND LAURA STAHL

$156,000 - 8316 WEST MAIN ST - BRENDON MCLEROY TO MATTHEW AND REBECCA CANCILLA

$66,900 - 414 UNIVERSITY DR - THE KENNETH P AND INGER E VAREL REVOCABLE TRUST TO SISA MEKSAP

$204,699 - 245 LONGRIDGE CIRCLE - MCBRIDE GREEN MOUNT MANOR LLC TO TIMOTHY AND ANDREA SHIRK

$22,500 - 130 N INDIANA AVE - HUD TO MARTIN AND CAROLYN MORA

CAHOKIA

$16,500 - 202 MISKELL BLVD - HUD TO JEROME TILMON

$27,500 - 520 ST BARBARA LANE - JIAN YOU YANG AND XUE JIN ZHANG TO TURN KEY PROPERTY PROVIDERS LLC

$18,500 - 712 ST MONICA DR - ROSA HO TO TURN KEY PROPERTY PROVIDERS LLC

$32,000 - 1318 ST ZITA LANE - JEFFREY K RADFORD SR AND ANDREA RADFORD TO SAINT LOUIS INVESTMENTS LLC

$1,000 - 1321 ST ZITA LANE - JEFFREY K RADFORD SR AND ANDREA RADFORD TO SAINT LOUIS INVESTMENTS LLC

CASEYVILLE

$234,900 - 7967 SONORA RIDGE - C A JONES INC TO KAREN R JONES AND ROBERT Q HURST

DUPO

$72,500 - 2000 NORTH MAIN ST - JERRY L SUMPTER TO LANA L WISE

EAST CARONDELET

$147,500 - 1903 CEMENT HOLLOW RD - THOMAS J FUNK TO BENTLEY D AND SHEILA A HITE

EAST SAINT LOUIS

$8,900 - 11 CAHOKIA - AAIA RML LLC TO RODERICK T NELLONS

$3,000 - 26 NORTH 26TH ST - GOLDEN PROPERTIES INC TO JESSICA AND BRIANNA JACKSON

FAIRMONT CITY

$1,000 - 3422 MAPLE - KILLIAN WEIR TO JOSE RODOLFO ROMO

MASCOUTAH

$217,000 - 457 SOUTH RAILWAY ST - DARLENE L JACOBSON TO DAVID R AND TAMMY R BANNING

NEW ATHENS

$124,900 - 208 NORTH BENTON ST - VERNON AND ANN HOHENSTREET TO ZACH D SEEMANN AND MEGAN L KOERBER

O'FALLON

$229,900 - 745 CAROL ANN DR - KATHLEEN DWYER AND ROBERT J LIPPERT TO ADAM AND LAURA H LETANG

SAUGET

$9,000 - 1427 NICKELL ST - SAUNDRA JONES, ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF ELMA C BASTIN TO BARBARA YOUNG

SHILOH

$202,000 - 2747 LONDON LANE - JOHN PALMER HAMILL AND CANDACE JUNE HAMILL TO DORIAN HAUSER AND HANNAH CRENSHAW

SMITHTON

$39,000 - 205 SOUTH MAIN ST - C JOANNE KOCOT BY CAROL A WILEY, ATTORNEY-IN-FACT TO ALEXANDER JAMES FRICKE

$275,000 - 4548 BAYWOOD AVE - LOREN HOLCOMB JR AND ANNE HOLCOMB TO JOSEPH AND KIM SCHARDAN

SWANSEA

$59,000 - 403 BRACKETT ST - DAVID AND HEATHER ANN CORBITT TO KEVIN AND SANDRA ARNOLD