U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois: Actions Taken on Feb. 21

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity on Feb. 21 in the suits below:

In Kendrick H. Ingram against A. Frey, Dave White, John R. Baldwin and L. Selers:

'Complaint Against All Defendants Filed By Kendrick H. Ingram, Sr.(jaj)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Kendrick H. Ingram, Sr. (jaj)'

'Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel By Kendrick H. Ingram, Sr. (jaj)'

'Notice And Order: The Court Has Received Your Complaint And Your Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee. Your Case Number Is 20-209-njr. The Following Is Some Information You Should Know Regarding The Initial Stages Of Your Lawsuit. After Your Filing Fee Status Is Determined, The Court Will Review Your Complaint To Identify Legally Sufficient Claims And Defendants And Dismiss Any Legally Insufficient Claims. See: 28 U.s.c. Sec. 1915a. The Court Will Conduct This Review Within The Next 60 Days And Inform You Of The Findings In A Merit Review Order. No Other Action Will Be Taken In Your Case During This Time, Absent Extraordinary Circumstances. Therefore, You Do Not Need To Submit Any Evidence, Argument, Motions, Or Other Documents. If You Filed A Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Along With Your Complaint, It Will Not Be Considered Until The Merit Review Is Complete. Please Note That Any Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Must Include Evidence Of Your Own Efforts To Find Counsel, Such As A List Of The Attorneys You Contacted And Copies Of Letters You Sent Or Received. See Pruitt V. Mote, 503 F.3d 647, 654-55 (7th Cir. 2007). If You Do Not Receive A Merit Review Order Within The Next 60 Days, You May File A Motion Requesting The Status Of Your Case. In The Event Your Claim(s) Survive The Merit Review, Further Information And Instruction Will Be Provided To You At That Time. In Addition, Several Administrative Matters Warrant Mention. Any Communication Directed To The Court Should Be In The Form Of A Motion Or Other Pleading And Not A Letter. All Mail Should Be Sent To: Clerk's Office, U.s. District Court, 750 Missouri Avenue, East St. Louis, Il 62201. Finally, You Are Advised That If Your Address Changes, You Must Notify The Court Within Seven Days Of The Change By Filing A Notice Of Change Of Address. Failure To Do So Could Result In The Dismissal Of Your Case. Signed By Chief Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel On 2/21/2020. (jaj)'

'Notice From Clerk Instructing Plaintiff To File Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form: Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257, Within 21 Days Of This Notice, You Must File The Attached Form Indicating Your Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Or An Affirmative Declination To Consent. Consent/non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form Sent To Plaintiff On 2/21/2020. Consent Due By 3/13/2020 (jaj)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00209-NJR was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Jery B. Ezebuiroh against Jane Doe 1, Jane Doe 2, Jane Doe 3 and John Doe 4:

'Complaint Against All Defendants Filed By Jerry B. Ezebuiroh.(jaj)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Jerry B. Ezebuiroh. (jaj)'

'Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel By Jerry B. Ezebuiroh. (jaj)'

'Notice And Order: The Court Has Received Your Complaint And Your Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee. Your Case Number Is 20-203-jpg The Following Is Some Information You Should Know Regarding The Initial Stages Of Your Lawsuit. After Your Filing Fee Status Is Determined, The Court Will Review Your Complaint To Identify Legally Sufficient Claims And Defendants And Dismiss Any Legally Insufficient Claims. See: 28 U.s.c. Sec. 1915a. The Court Will Conduct This Review Within The Next 60 Days And Inform You Of The Findings In A Merit Review Order. No Other Action Will Be Taken In Your Case During This Time, Absent Extraordinary Circumstances. Therefore, You Do Not Need To Submit Any Evidence, Argument, Motions, Or Other Documents. If You Filed A Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Along With Your Complaint, It Will Not Be Considered Until The Merit Review Is Complete. Please Note That Any Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Must Include Evidence Of Your Own Efforts To Find Counsel, Such As A List Of The Attorneys You Contacted And Copies Of Letters You Sent Or Received. See Pruitt V. Mote, 503 F.3d 647, 654-55 (7th Cir. 2007). If You Do Not Receive A Merit Review Order Within The Next 60 Days, You May File A Motion Requesting The Status Of Your Case. In The Event Your Claim(s) Survive The Merit Review, Further Information And Instruction Will Be Provided To You At That Time. In Addition, Several Administrative Matters Warrant Mention. Any Communication Directed To The Court Should Be In The Form Of A Motion Or Other Pleading And Not A Letter. All Mail Should Be Sent To: Clerk's Office, U.s. District Court, 750 Missouri Avenue, East St. Louis, Il 62201. Finally, You Are Advised That If Your Address Changes, You Must Notify The Court Within Seven Days Of The Change By Filing A Notice Of Change Of Address. Failure To Do So Could Result In The Dismissal Of Your Case. Signed By Judge J. Phil Gilbert On 2/21/2020. (jaj)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

'Notice From Clerk Instructing Plaintiff To File Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form: Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257, Within 21 Days Of This Notice, You Must File The Attached Form Indicating Your Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Or An Affirmative Declination To Consent. Consent/non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form Sent To Plaintiff On 2/21/2020. Consent Due By 3/13/2020 (jaj)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00203-JPG was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Jery B. Ezebuiroh against John Doe 1, John Doe 2 and John Doe 3:

'Complaint Against All Defendants Filed By Jerry B. Ezebuiroh.(jaj)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Jerry B. Ezebuiroh. (jaj)'

'Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel By Jerry B. Ezebuiroh. (jaj)'

'Notice And Order: The Court Has Received Your Complaint And Your Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee. Your Case Number Is 20-205-jpg The Following Is Some Information You Should Know Regarding The Initial Stages Of Your Lawsuit. After Your Filing Fee Status Is Determined, The Court Will Review Your Complaint To Identify Legally Sufficient Claims And Defendants And Dismiss Any Legally Insufficient Claims. See: 28 U.s.c. Sec. 1915a. The Court Will Conduct This Review Within The Next 60 Days And Inform You Of The Findings In A Merit Review Order. No Other Action Will Be Taken In Your Case During This Time, Absent Extraordinary Circumstances. Therefore, You Do Not Need To Submit Any Evidence, Argument, Motions, Or Other Documents. If You Filed A Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Along With Your Complaint, It Will Not Be Considered Until The Merit Review Is Complete. Please Note That Any Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Must Include Evidence Of Your Own Efforts To Find Counsel, Such As A List Of The Attorneys You Contacted And Copies Of Letters You Sent Or Received. See Pruitt V. Mote, 503 F.3d 647, 654-55 (7th Cir. 2007). If You Do Not Receive A Merit Review Order Within The Next 60 Days, You May File A Motion Requesting The Status Of Your Case. In The Event Your Claim(s) Survive The Merit Review, Further Information And Instruction Will Be Provided To You At That Time. In Addition, Several Administrative Matters Warrant Mention. Any Communication Directed To The Court Should Be In The Form Of A Motion Or Other Pleading And Not A Letter. All Mail Should Be Sent To: Clerk's Office, U.s. District Court, 750 Missouri Avenue, East St. Louis, Il 62201. Finally, You Are Advised That If Your Address Changes, You Must Notify The Court Within Seven Days Of The Change By Filing A Notice Of Change Of Address. Failure To Do So Could Result In The Dismissal Of Your Case. Signed By Judge J. Phil Gilbert On 2/21/2020. (jaj)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

'Notice From Clerk Instructing Plaintiff To File Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form: Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257, Within 21 Days Of This Notice, You Must File The Attached Form Indicating Your Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Or An Affirmative Declination To Consent. Consent/non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form Sent To Plaintiff On 2/21/2020. Consent Due By 3/13/2020 (jaj)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00205-JPG was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Lyndel W Ewel against UMWA 1974 Pension Trust:

'Notice Of Removal From Madison County, Il, Case Number 2020ch000027 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4122013), Filed By All Defendants. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit A, # 2 Exhibit B, # 3 Civil Cover Sheet)(perez, Emily)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Emily R. Perez On Behalf Of Umwa 1974 Pension Trust (perez, Emily)'

'Notice By Umwa 1974 Pension Trust To State Court (perez, Emily)'

'Notice By Umwa 1974 Pension Trust To Parties (perez, Emily)'

'Motion To Dismiss The Complaint Pursuant To Fed. R. Civ. P. 12(b)(6) By Umwa 1974 Pension Trust. Responses Due By 3/26/2020 (perez, Emily)'

'Memorandum In Support Re 5 Motion To Dismiss The Complaint Pursuant To Fed. R. Civ. P. 12(b)(6) Filed By Umwa 1974 Pension Trust. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit A To Memorandum, # 2 Exhibit B To Memorandum)(perez, Emily)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00202-RJD was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Andrew Maybery against Praxair Distribution, Inc. :

'Complaint Against Praxair Distribution, Inc. ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4122939.), Filed By Andrew Mayberry. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit Exhibit A., # 2 Exhibit Exhibit B., # 3 Civil Cover Sheet Civil Cover Sheet)(miller, Joshua)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Joshua G. Miller On Behalf Of Andrew Mayberry (miller, Joshua)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00210-MAB was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Mary Crane against J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc. and Schindler Elevator Corporation:

'Notice Of Removal From In The Circuit Court Of Madison County, Illinois, Case Number 2019-l-001808 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4122380), Filed By All Defendants. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit State Court File, # 2 Civil Cover Sheet)(caradonna, Thomas)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Thomas L. Caradonna On Behalf Of All Defendants (caradonna, Thomas)'

'Corporate Disclosure Statement By Schindler Elevator Corporation. (caradonna, Thomas)'

'Corporate Disclosure Statement By J.c. Penney Corporation, Inc.. (caradonna, Thomas)'

'Notice By All Defendants Re 1 Notice Of Removal, (caradonna, Thomas)'

'Answer To Complaint By All Defendants.(caradonna, Thomas)'

'Notice Of Initial Assignment To A U.s. Magistrate Judge: This Case Has Been Randomly Assigned To United States Magistrate Judge Gilbert C. Sison Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257. The Parties Are Advised That Their Consent Is Required If The Assigned Magistrate Judge Is To Conduct All Further Proceedings In The Case, Including Trial And Final Entry Of Judgment Pursuant To 28 U.s.c. 636(c) And Federal Rule Of Civil Procedure 73. As Set Forth In Administrative Order No. 257, Each Party Will Be Required To File A Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form Indicating Consent Or Nonconsent To The Jurisdiction Of The Assigned Magistrate Judge. If All Parties Do Not Consent To The Magistrate Judge's Jurisdiction, The Case Will Be Randomly Assigned To A District Judge For All Further Proceedings And The Parties Cannot Later Consent To Reassignment Of The Case To A Magistrate Judge. The Parties Are Further Advised That They Are Free To Withhold Consent Without Adverse Substantive Consequences. Within 21 Days Of This Notice, The Following Party Or Parties Must File The Attached Form Indicating Consent To Proceed Before The Assigned Magistrate Judge Or An Affirmative Declination To Consent: Mary Crane, J.c. Penney Corporation, Inc., Schindler Elevator Corporation. A Link Regarding The Magistrate Judges In This District Is Attached For Your Convenience: Http://www.ilsd.uscourts.gov/documents/benefitsofconsent.pdf. All Future Documents Must Bear Case Number 20-206-gcs. Refer To Civil/removal Case Processing Requirements, Found On The Ilsd Website, For Further Service Information. Consent Due By 3/13/2020 (ack)'

'Notice By All Defendants Of Filing Notice Of Removal With State Court (attachments: # 1 Exhibit Notice To Madison County Clerk Of Removal, # 2 Exhibit Madison County Filing Confirmation)(caradonna, Thomas)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00206-GCS was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Gerald M. Tutson against Nurse Hess:

'Complaint Against Nurse Hess Filed By Gerald M. Tutson.(jaj)'

'Notice And Order: The Court Has Received Your Complaint. Your Case Number Is 20-207-smy. Within 30 Days Of The Entry Of This Order, You Are Ordered To Submit The $400.00 Filing Fee Or A Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee. If You File A Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee, The Court Must Review Your Trust Fund Account Statement For The Six-month Period Immediately Preceding The Filing Of This Action. Thus, You Must Have The Trust Fund Officer At Your Facility Complete The Attached Certification And Provide A Copy Of Your Trust Fund Account Statement (or Institutional Equivalent). If You Fail To Pay The Filing Fee Or Submit The Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee By The Deadline, The Case Will Be Dismissed Without Prejudice For Failure To Prosecute. Fed. R. Civ. P. 41(b); Sperow V. Melvin, 153 F.3d 780, 781 (7th Cir. 1998). All Mail Should Be Sent To: Clerk's Office, U.s. District Court, 750 Missouri Avenue, East St. Louis, Il 62201. Finally, You Are Advised That If Your Address Changes, You Must Notify The Court Within Seven Days Of The Change By Filing A Notice Of Change Of Address. Failure To Do So Could Result In The Dismissal Of Your Case. Signed By Judge Staci M. Yandle On 2/21/2020. (jaj)'

'Notice From Clerk Instructing Plaintiff To File Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form: Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257, Within 21 Days Of This Notice, You Must File The Attached Form Indicating Your Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Or An Affirmative Declination To Consent. Consent/non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form Sent To Plaintiff On 2/21/2020. Consent Due By 3/13/2020 (jaj)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00207-SMY was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.