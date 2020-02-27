U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois: Actions Taken on Feb. 19

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity on Feb. 19 in the suits below:

In Panayiota P. Kyriakidis against Commissioner of Social Security:

'Complaint Against Commissioner Of Social Security, Filed By Panayiota P. Kyriakidis. (attachments: # 1 Summons, # 2 Civil Cover Sheet)(camp, David)'

'Notice Of Appearance By David D. Camp On Behalf Of Panayiota P. Kyriakidis (camp, David)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Panayiota P. Kyriakidis. (camp, David)'

'Consent/Non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge-sealed Pending Receipt From All Parties. (camp, David)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00197 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

Weekly Newsletter Sign-up and get latest news about the courts, judges and latest complaints - right to your inbox. Sign up × By signing up you agree to receive email newsletters or alerts from Madison - St. Clair Record. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In USA against Casey Aaron Parola:

'Complaint Against Casey Aaron Parola, Filed By Usa. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit A Through C, # 2 Civil Cover Sheet)(hanna, Adam)'

'Notice Of Foreclosure By Usa (hanna, Adam)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Adam E. Hanna On Behalf Of Usa (hanna, Adam)'

'Notice Of Initial Assignment To A U.s. Magistrate Judge: This Case Has Been Randomly Assigned To United States Magistrate Judge Gilbert C. Sison Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257. The Parties Are Advised That Their Consent Is Required If The Assigned Magistrate Judge Is To Conduct All Further Proceedings In The Case, Including Trial And Final Entry Of Judgment Pursuant To 28 U.s.c. 636(c) And Federal Rule Of Civil Procedure 73. As Set Forth In Administrative Order No. 257, Each Party Will Be Required To File A Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form Indicating Consent Or Nonconsent To The Jurisdiction Of The Assigned Magistrate Judge. If All Parties Do Not Consent To The Magistrate Judge's Jurisdiction, The Case Will Be Randomly Assigned To A District Judge For All Further Proceedings And The Parties Cannot Later Consent To Reassignment Of The Case To A Magistrate Judge. The Parties Are Further Advised That They Are Free To Withhold Consent Without Adverse Substantive Consequences. Within 21 Days Of This Notice, The Following Party Or Parties Must File The Attached Form Indicating Consent To Proceed Before The Assigned Magistrate Judge Or An Affirmative Declination To Consent: Usa. A Link Regarding The Magistrate Judges In This District Is Attached For Your Convenience: Http://www.ilsd.uscourts.gov/documents/benefitsofconsent.pdf. All Future Documents Must Bear Case Number 20-191-gcs. Refer To Civil/removal Case Processing Requirements, Found On The Ilsd Website, For Further Service Information. Consent Due By 3/11/2020 (trb)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00191-GCS was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In USA against Judith K. Prince:

'Complaint Against Judith K. Prince, Filed By Usa. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit A Through G, # 2 Civil Cover Sheet)(hanna, Adam)'

'Notice Of Foreclosure By Usa (hanna, Adam)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Adam E. Hanna On Behalf Of Usa (hanna, Adam)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00193 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Gloria Kesler against Life Insurance Company of North America: 'Complaint Against Life Insurance Company Of North America ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4119764.), Filed By Gloria Kessler. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet Initial Filing Documents)(olszeski, Adam)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00195 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Alvin T. Perkins against Angela Crain, Frank Lawrence, Rob Jefreys, Siddiqui and Wexford Source Inc:

'Complaint Against All Defendants, Filed By Alvin T. Perkins, Jr. Ii.(jsm2)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Alvin T. Perkins, Jr. Ii. (jsm2)'

'Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel By Alvin T. Perkins, Jr. Ii. (jsm2)'

'Notice And Order: The Court Has Received Your Complaint And Your Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee. Your Case Number Is 20-cv-194-smy. The Following Is Some Information You Should Know Regarding The Initial Stages Of Your Lawsuit. After Your Filing Fee Status Is Determined, The Court Will Your Complaint To Identify Legally Sufficient Claims And Defendants And Dismiss Any Legally Insufficient Claims. See: 28 U.s.c. Sec. 1915a. The Court Will Conduct This Review Within The Next 60 Days And Inform You Of The Findings In A Merit Review Order. No Other Action Will Be Taken In Your Case During This Time, Absent Extraordinary Circumstances. Therefore, You Do Not Need To Submit Any Evidence, Argument, Motions, Or Other Documents. If You Filed A Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Along With Your Complaint, It Will Not Be Considered Until The Merit Review Is Complete. Please Note That Any Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Must Include Evidence Of Your Own Efforts To Find Counsel, Such As A List Of The Attorneys You Contacted And Copies Of Letters You Sent Or Received. See Pruitt V. Mote, 503 F.3d 647, 654-55 (7th Cir. 2007). If You Do Not Receive A Merit Review Order Within The Next 60 Days, You May File A Motion Requesting The Status Of Your Case. In The Event Your Claim(s) Survive The Merit Review, Further Information And Instruction Will Be Provided To You At That Time. In Addition, Several Administrative Matters Warrant Mention. Any Communication Directed To The Court Should Be In The Form Of A Motion Or Other Pleading And Not A Letter. All Mail Should Be Sent To: Clerk's Office, U.s. District Court, 750 Missouri Avenue, East St. Louis, Il 62201. Finally, You Are Advised That If Your Address Changes, You Must Notify The Court Within Seven Days Of The Change By Filing A Notice Of Change Of Address. Failure To Do So Could Result In The Dismissal Of Your Case. Signed By Judge Staci M. Yandle On 2/19/2020. (jsm2)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

'Notice From Clerk Instructing Plaintiff To File Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form: Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257, Within 21 Days Of This Notice, You Must File The Attached Form Indicating Your Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Or An Affirmative Declination To Consent. Consent/non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form Sent To Plaintiff On 02/19/2020. Consent Due By 3/11/2020. (jsm2)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00194-SMY was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Sidney Harris against Lary Henderson:

'Order: On 2/18/2020, This Case Was Severed From Harris V. Henderson, Et Al. Sdil Case No. 19-cv-660-njr. Plaintiff Should Be Aware Of The Consequences Of Proceeding With This Action. First, The Court Will Screen The Action Pursuant To 28 U.s.c. 1915a, And Plaintiff Will Incur A Strike Within The Meaning Of Section 1915(g) If The Court Determines That The Action Is Frivolous Or Malicious, Fails To State A Claim On Which Relief May Be Granted, Or Seeks Monetary Relief Against A Defendant Who Is Immune From Such Relief. Second, Plaintiff Will Be Required To Pay An Additional $350.00 Filing Fee In This Case. Of Course, Plaintiff Can Also Opt Not To Proceed With This Action By Voluntarily Dismissing It, Thereby Avoiding The Risk Of A Strike And The Financial Burden Of An Additional Filing Fee. Plaintiff Should Carefully Consider These Points, Along With The Merits And Relative Importance Of This Lawsuit, In Deciding Whether To Proceed With It. Plaintiff Shall Have Until March 24, 2019 To Advise The Court In Writing Whether He Wishes To Proceed With This Lawsuit. If He Chooses To Go Forward, The Court Will Assess An Initial Partial Filing Fee (if Appropriate) And Screen The Complaint. On The Other Hand, If Plaintiff Opts To Voluntarily Dismiss The Case By The Deadline, He Will Not Have To Pay A Filing Fee, The Court Will Not Screen The Complaint, And The Case Will Be Dismissed Without Prejudice. Plaintiff Is Warned That If He Fails To Respond To This Order By The Deadline, He Will Be Obligated To Pay The Full Filing Fee And This Action Will Be Dismissed For Want Of Prosecution And/or For Failure To Comply With A Court Order. Signed By Chief Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel On 2/19/2020. (jsm2)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed. Modified On 2/19/2020 (jsm2).'

'Set/reset Deadlines: Action Due By 3/24/2020. (jsm2)'

'Docket Annotation-Corrected Date For Plaintiff To Respond To Court On Whether He Will Be Proceeding With This Case Is March 24, 2020. (jsm2)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00192-NJR was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Cleveland Garner against Paty Sned and Thomas Burel: 'Order Transferring Venue To The Southern District Of Illinois. Entered By Judge Harold A. Baker On 2/19/2020. (sag, Ilcd) [transferred From Illinois Central On 2/20/2020.]'

Case number 3:20-cv-00199-SMY was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Arlan Wieland against Arvinmeritor, Inc. :

'Notice Of Removal From Madison County Third Judicial Circuit, Case Number 2019l 000242 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4119972), Filed By Arvinmeritor, Inc..(myers, Brian)'

'Amended Document By Arvinmeritor, Inc.. Amendment To 1 Notice Of Removal-Corrected. (myers, Brian)'

'Emergency Motion To Remand By All Plaintiffs. Responses Due By 3/23/2020 (attachments: # 1 Exhibit Exhibit 1, # 2 Exhibit Exhibit 2, # 3 Exhibit Declaration)(stomel, Ross)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00196 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Travis Woters against Jordan, Morison and Wilis: 'Order Transferring Venue To The Southern District Of Illinois. Entered By Judge Harold A. Baker On 2/19/2020. (sag, Ilcd) [transferred From Illinois Central On 2/20/2020.]'

Case number 3:20-cv-00198-JPG was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.