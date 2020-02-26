Madison - St. Clair Record

Court activity on Feb. 14: Cleveland Garner vs Paty Sned

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | Feb 26, 2020

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity in the suit brought by Cleveland Garner against Paty Sned and Thomas Burel on Feb. 14: 'Notice Of Case Opening. Please Be Advised That Your Case Has Been Assigned To Chief Judge Sara Darrow. Effective Immediately, All Documents Should Be Mailed Or Scanned To The Rock Island Division, 131 E 4th Street, Davenport, Ia 52801. Merit Review Deadline Set For 3/5/2020. (attachments: # 1 Notice Regarding Privacy Issues)(sag, Ilcd) [transferred From Illinois Central On 2/20/2020.]'.

Case number 3:20-cv-00199-SMY was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Feb. 20.

