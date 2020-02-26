Case activity for Lyndel W Ewel vs UMWA 1974 Pension Trust on Feb. 21

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought byagainston Feb. 21.

'Notice Of Removal From Madison County, Il, Case Number 2020ch000027 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4122013), Filed By All Defendants. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit A, # 2 Exhibit B, # 3 Civil Cover Sheet)(perez, Emily)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Emily R. Perez On Behalf Of Umwa 1974 Pension Trust (perez, Emily)'

'Notice By Umwa 1974 Pension Trust To State Court (perez, Emily)'

'Notice By Umwa 1974 Pension Trust To Parties (perez, Emily)'

'Motion To Dismiss The Complaint Pursuant To Fed. R. Civ. P. 12(b)(6) By Umwa 1974 Pension Trust. Responses Due By 3/26/2020 (perez, Emily)'

'Memorandum In Support Re 5 Motion To Dismiss The Complaint Pursuant To Fed. R. Civ. P. 12(b)(6) Filed By Umwa 1974 Pension Trust. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit A To Memorandum, # 2 Exhibit B To Memorandum)(perez, Emily)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00202-RJD was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Feb. 21.