NEAL GERBER & EISENBERG LLP: Neal Gerber Eisenberg Intellectual Property Practice Receives Top Ranking in World Trademark Review 1000

Neal Gerber Eisenberg (NGE) is pleased to announce that the firm’s Intellectual Property practice group once again earned gold band status in the 2020 edition of World Trademark Review 1000 – The World’s Leading Trademark Professionals (WTR 1000), making it one of only four IP practices in Illinois to receive that rank. The WTR 1000 is regarded by brand owners as the definitive guide to the top trademark practitioners around the globe. NGE has achieved gold status for three straight years and has been ranked consistently in the WTR 1000 every year since 2013.

Partners Lee J. Eulgen, Michael G. Kelber and Antony J. McShane once again have been singled out individually. In the “Individuals: Prosecution and Strategy” category, Kelber earned gold band status, with Eulgen and McShane earning silver band status. In the “Individuals: Enforcement and Litigation” category, Eulgen, Kelber and McShane all earned silver band status.

WTR 1000 remarked that “Intellectual property is one of the pillars of Neal Gerber & Eisenberg’s refined commercial practice. The trademark team is clued up on what consumers recognise as a brand and stays on the cutting-edge in terms of what is protectable in order to deliver a strong competitive advantage to clients in domestic and international markets.” It says that Antony McShane “is a stellar lawyer on everything from clearance to enforcement” and that he “should be everyone’s first port of call for analysis regarding the impact of new technology on trademarks.” It says that Michael Kelber “is approachable and dependable and is great at connecting with people. He produces the highest-calibre work product, shows impeccable judgement at all times and manages and inspires his team brilliantly.” Finally, it describes Lee Eulgen as “a master at getting the full weight of the firm pulling in his clients’ – invariably famous brand owners – direction. Often serving as outside general counsel and filling the trusted adviser role perfectly, he is a straightforward operator who rolls up his sleeves and brings about successful resolutions swiftly and efficiently.”

