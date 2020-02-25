SEYFARTH SHAW LLP: Offshore Fund Jurisdictions — Where and Why: A Necessary Evil or a Useful Structuring Tool?

Seyfarth Shaw, LLP recently issued the following announcement.

Cost:

There is no cost to attend, but registration is required.

Webinar:

1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Eastern

12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Central

11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Mountain

10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Pacific

Institutional investors continue to see a variety of sponsor-structured offshore fund vehicles being offered, sometimes with multiple jurisdictions and organizational alternatives within a single fund offering. An increasing number of institutional investors are considering the establishment of an offshore platform to address certain investment advisors’ refusal to deal with US Persons.

Please join us for a discussion on identifying and evaluating the legal and regulatory impacts on investors and their rights that may arise from jurisdictional and form of entity choices made in the structuring and organization of an individual fund or platform.

