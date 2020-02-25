COZEN O'CONNOR: Warehouse Subrogation 101: UCC Tips of the Trade

Cozen O'Connor recently issued the following announcement.

Date & Time:

Start Date: 02/27/2020

Start Time: 11:00 am ET

End Date: 02/27/202

Jonathan Levy and Marisa Saber will host a Cozen O'Connor webinar titled, "Warehouse Subrogation 101: UCC Tips of the Trade" on Thursday, February 27. This webinar will identify often misunderstood recovery avenues involving warehouse fires and flood losses. It will include a primer of the UCC’s application to warehouses, common law bailment issues, an overview of what to look for in a subrogation context, and describe the procedural steps to maximize strong claims that would otherwise have been over looked.

