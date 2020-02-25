Madison - St. Clair Record

CLARK HILL PLC: Clark Hill attorney Ray J. Koenig III selected for 2020 Illinois Top 100 Super Lawyers

By Press release submission | Feb 25, 2020

Clark Hill PLC issued the following announcement on Feb. 21.

Clark Hill attorney Ray J. Koenig III was recently selected for inclusion in the 2020 Illinois Top 100 Super Lawyers. Super Lawyers, published by Law & Politics , is a consumer guide to outstanding attorneys. The Top 100 Super Lawyers are those who ranked top in the list of 2020 Illinois Super Lawyers nomination, research and blue ribbon review process. Ray has been selected for the Top 100 List three consecutive years.

Koenig is a Member in Clark Hill’s Litigation and Tax & Estate Planning groups. Ray also serves as the Managing Member of the Chicago office and on the Firm’s Executive Committee. His practice focuses on Estate & Trust Litigation, for which he has been repeatedly selected as a Super Lawyer or Rising Star since 2010.

