CLARK HILL PLC: The SECURE Act – Key Provisions and Deadlines for Retirement Plan Sponsors

The Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act of 2019 was signed into law by the President on December 20, 2019. The SECURE Act contains significant provisions applicable to employer retirement plans, requiring changes to plan administration as well as plan documents. This webinar will highlight these provisions and when they become effective, and also discuss other considerations sponsors may want to take into account with respect to the new law.

