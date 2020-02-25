Woman alleges injuries from neighbor's pit bull





A woman claims she was injured when her neighbor’s pit bull attacked her after the dog’s collar broke.

Katrice Mathis filed the complaint Jan. 23 in St. Clair County Circuit Court against Courtney Jackson, Donald Huddleston, Scott Pet Inc., and Rural King Distribution and Management Inc.

According to her complaint, Mathis claims she was living in a duplex owned by Huddleston in Belleville. She was residing in Unit A while Jackson was residing in Unit B. Jackson allegedly kept her two year old pit bull chained up outside of the rental unit.

Mathis alleges that on Sept. 2, 2019, at approximately 12:40 p.m., she went outside of her residence and was “viciously attacked” by Jackson’s pit bull. The plaintiff claims the dog’s collar broke, allowing the animal to attack.

Mathis claims she did not provoke the dog.

She alleges that despite numerous complaints to Huddleston, no action was taken to remove the dog from the premises.

Mathis claims Jackson had a duty to maintain control of her dog and to keep her dog on a secure collar when outside her duplex.

She claims Huddleston had a duty to maintain the rental property, to ensure the safety of its common areas for residents, and to ensure that policies and procedures were in place requiring residents to properly restrain their dogs.

She also alleges Rural King was in the business of inspecting, installing and selling various types of pet products including choke collars for dogs manufactured by Scott Pet.

Mathis alleges Jackson purchased a Scott Pet collar for her dog in 2019, which broke and allowed the dog to become unrestrained.

As a result, Mathis allegedly suffered physical injuries and pain and suffering. She also allegedly incurred medical expenses and other damages.

Mathis seeks an unspecified judgment, plus costs.

She is represented by Alvin Paulson of Belleville.

St. Clair County Circuit Court case number 20-L-77