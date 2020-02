St. Clair County foreclosures Feb. 5-10

FEBRUARY 5

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING LLC VS CHRISTINA PING A/K/A CHRISTINA MARIE PING, ROBERT HOOKER A/K/A ROBERT J HOOKER A/K/A BOB HOOKER A/K/A BOBBY HOOKER A/K/A ROBERT JOSEPH HOOKER JR, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $137,254.77, 412 WESTMINSTER AVENUE, O'FALLON. 20CH076

FEBRUARY 6

WELLS FARGO BANK NA VS DARRIN A MCDANIEL SR A/K/A DARRIN MCDANIEL SR A/K/A DARRIN MCDANIEL A/K/A DARRIN AHMAD MCDANIEL A/K/A DARRIN A MCDANIEL A/K/A DARRIN A MDCANI, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT, VILLAGE OF CASEYVILLE, STATE OF ILLINOIS, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $163,654.83, 45 KASSING DRIVE, FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS. 20CH78

FEBRUARY 7

BRANCH BANKING AND TRUST COMPANY VS BRYAN HAMM, COUNTY OF ST CLAIR, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, 2 MORRISON DRIVE, BELLEVILLE. 20CH79

CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANK VS GLEN A BURGARD, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $99,194.47, 109 NORTH BELLEVILLE STREET, FREEBURG. 20CH80

PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION VS JOSE A CASTORENA, TOWN OF STOOKEY, STATE OF ILLINOIS, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, UNKNOWN OCCUPANTS, $84,062.19, 627 MONICA DRIVE, BELLEVILLE. 20CH81

JPMORGAN CHASE BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION VS BRYAN C JONES SR A/K/A BRYAN C JONES, JUNE A JONES, CITY OF BELLEVILLE, $73,400.09, 208 SHANNON LANE, BELLEVILLE. 20CH82.

FEBRUARY 10

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING VS FRED W DINGERSON JR A/K/A FRED DINGERSON DR, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $63,448.79, 66 BIRCH DRIVE, BELLEVILLE. 20CH83