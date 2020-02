Madison County real estate Jan. 13-17

JANUARY 13

ALTON

$7,750 - 306 LAMPERT ST - RICHARD L CALAME TO BIANCA JACKSON





$430,000 - 4905 RIDGEWOOD LN - ANNA BRADSHAW TO STEVEN A KLOESSNER

COLLINSVILLE

$110,000 - 1 CHAPEL DR - MICHELLE TRAYANOFF TO NITESH PATEL

$215,000 - 37 CHELSEA RD - JOHN P KROOT, TRUSTEE OF THE ANN L KROOT IRREVOCABLE TRUST TO RAY AND ALICE CLANCY

EDWARDSVILLE

$180,000 - 4331 BOHM SCHOOL RD - ERIC J WOLTERS AND CHAD WAMPLER TO DOUGLAS SIMMS

$450,000 - 7019 ALSTON COURT - RICHARD AND GERALDINE COOK TO KORY AND KYLEE D KUBA

$300,000 - 31 BROOKSHIRE LANE - RICHARD M AND JULIA K BIGGS TO TABITHA AND NICOLE CROW

$242,000 - 7048 STALLION DR- KORY LEE AND KYLEE DIANNE KUBA TO BRYAN T AND TABITHA NAIL

GLEN CARBON

$206,000 - 62 GLEN ECHO - DANIEL L AND JOAN M ABEGG TO MORGAN D AND ANDREW W JOHN

GODFREY

$165,000 - 977 KOENIG DR - RALPH L WHEATON JR TO RILEY KUITHE

GRANITE CITY

$33,000 - 2149 ROBERT AVE - KENNETH D HERRIN SR TO HOMEINVESTORS LLC

$36,000 - 3029 DALE AVE - COLLEEN LOVE TO G&W HOMES LLC

$15,000 - 1642 CLEVELAND BLVD - JEFFREY L COBINE TO TROIKA PROPERTIES LLC

$31,000 - 2446 HODGES AVE - ANGELA K MARKOVICH TO KARL AND ALICE MARKOVICH

MADISON

$28,900 - 1713 RHODES ST - DONNA M LANGENSTEIN TO DELPHINE GLADNEY

JANUARY 14

BETHALTO

$174,500 - 1424 W CORBIN ST - GATEWAY C&C LLC TO ANDREW BUDDE

GRANITE CITY

$90,000 - 1705 PRIMROSE AVE - JERE WARMACK TO FRED VOGEL AND TYLER PICHEE

$79,900 - 2150 EDISON AVE - JOSE R BARRAGAN BUENO AND ROBERT E ODELL TO JARED L JOINER

$1,000 - 2638 E 25TH ST - JOSEPH D ROBERTSON TO JESSICA BURRIS

MADISON

$24,000 - 1804 2ND ST - US BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS TRUSTEE OF CHALET SERIES III TRUST TO MAYRA PEREZ

MARYVILLE

$229,000 - 2512 LIBERTY DR - ANDREW J AND ANNA M SIDWELL TO ERIC S AND JESSAMYN LUPARDUS

WOOD RIVER

$82,550 - 1456 WILLIAMS ST - SHELLY C ROOD TO LADAN MEHMANDOOST

JANUARY 15

ALTON

$135,000 - 2422 GAYLE AVE - JONATHAN K FORRLER TO ALTON ENCORE PROPERTIES LLC

EDWARDSVILLE

$80,000 - 1 ROBINWOOD LN - ROBERT C NIEBLING TO NATHAN R NIEBLING

$400 - 270 WEST UNION - DAVID M AND DALE A FILE, TRUSTEES TO AMEREN ILLINOIS

GODFREY

$142,500 - 4800 PARIS DR - NATALIE L GORDON AND THOMAS S GORDON IV TO COREY AND PENNY WALTZ

GRANITE CITY

$175,000 - 2637 BUENGER BLVD - STEPHANIE N FOREMAN TO KANE BECKER

$228,000 - 31 LEGACY DR - BRIAN D ELLIS AND WENDY A ELLIS TO ZACHARY R AND KARA CHRISTINE M PANGELINAN

JANUARY 16

ALTON

$62,000 - 1421 MILTON RD - WESLEY M DUGAN TO EDWIN D HILL

$196,000 - 500 STATE ST - ATHENA CABALLERO AND DIOGONESE DEER AND DEMETRIUS XENOS AND DIONYSIOS XENOS, INDIVIDUALLY AND AS HEIRS OF DEBORAH DEER, DECEASED TO PAISLEY HARPER

$142,500 - 1601 LIBERTY ST - PETER A HUSSEY TO KATELYN CLAYTON

BETHALTO

$145,000 - 806 FAIRWAY ST - DIANE LYNN BUTTRY AND LINDA LOUISE KIND, SUCCESSOR TRUSTEES OF THE CHARLES R AND MEREDITH E ZUMWALT FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST TO PHILLIP B SCHNEIDER AND PHYLLIS R SCHNEIDER

COLLINSVILLE

$125,000 - 1436 N KEEBLER AVE - LUTHERAN SENIOR SERVICES TO BRYAN CAMPBELL

$217,500 - 426 CHAPEL DR - KERRY A ANDREWS BY LINDSEY NICOLE ANDREWS HIS AGENT TO JAMES AND CHRISTINE ANDERSON

EDWARDSVILLE

$350,000 - 6228 OLD CARPENTER - TRACEY AND CASEY AND JARED BURNS, INDIVIDUALLY AS AND HEIRS AND BENEFICIARIES OF KEVIN BURNS, DECEASED TO CASEY L AND ALYSON M BURNS

$482,000 - 1604 TERRACE COVE COURT - HENRY KESPER TO CARL VICTOR SIMPSON

$129,900 - 3813 TANZANITE TRAIL - RETAIL PLACE LLC TO JEFFREY ALLEN CASSENS AND KRISTINE LYNN CASSENS

$80,000 - 414 CASS AVE - LORI J HAMILTON INDEPENDENT ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF JOSEPH HAMILTON, DECEASED TO TARA AND CAVAN MCINTYRE

GLEN CARBON

$108,000 - 110 GINGER CREEK PARKWAY UNIT 10 - CHRISTIAN TREVINO TO THOMAS J PONCE

$220,000 - 203 BAYHILL BLVD - THOMAS J PONCE AND EMILY R ANDREWS TO BROOKE D GLORE AND AARON D STOUT

$155,000 - 17 ERNST DR - BUCK E MARTIN TO R DESIGN INC

GODFREY

$61,874 - 1116 MERLIN LANE - BANKUNITED NA TO HUD

$280,000 - 5114 STIRITZ LANE - HARLEY R AND JOYCE L CARROLL TO JASON KIRCHNER

GRANITE CITY

$15,000 - 2928 WASHINGTON AVE - REGIONS BANK TO MI RENTAL LLC

HIGHLAND

$245,000 - 12258 HIGHLAND RD - MATTHEW AND HANNAH MCKITTRICK TO DK7 PROPERTIES LLC

$161,000 - 1401 CYPRESS ST - ISOLINA M SANCHEZ-DOAN TO LINDSEY E TRAVIS

$119,900 - 2308 PARKHILL DR - LARRY WELLEN PROPERTIES LLC TO KENDRA L AND CHRISTOPHER B LEONARD

$157,500 - 1005 13TH ST - RUSTIN R AND ALLISON R BROWN TO ADAM DIEKMANN

$92,000 - 1416 LINDENTHAL AVE - ELIZABETH A AND JUSTIN OVERBY TO JEREMY LEE GRANT

$107,000 - 2835 ORCHID COURT - RICHARD W AND SHARI MILES TO DIANA L CALLICO

MADISON

$650 - 807 IOWA - CITY OF MADISON TO DREAM MAKER INSTITUTE CORPORATION

MORO

$79,000 - 5280 RENKEN RD - KENNETH D BIVENS AND THOMAS J BIVENS AND GAYLE A BURTON, INDIVIDUALLY AND AS HEIRS AND BENEFICIARIES UNDER THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT FOR HOPE M BIVENS, DECEASED TO CODY COOPER

PONTOON BEACH

$1,150,000 - 4200 HORSESHOE LAKE RD - LSI PROPERTIES LLC TO CONTEGRA REALTY GROUP LLC

TROY

$44,500 - 135 N TIMBER TERRACE - OSBORN DEVELOPMENT LLC TO LINDOW CONTRACTING INC

$44,500 - 131 N TIMBER TERRACE - OSBORN DEVELOPMENT LLC TO LINDOW CONTRACTING INC

$234,000 - 212 E MARKET ST - MARY E AND MARK F PORTER TO BEAU MOODY LLC

JANUARY 17

ALTON

$105,000 - 3509 GLENN DR - DAVID GRAY TO JAMILA R LAVENDER

COLLINSVILLE

$74,900 - 121 N AURORA ST - JOHN W POPOV JR, TRUSTEE OF THE JOHN W AND SUE ANNA POPOV TRUST TO EDWIN BUETTNER

EAST ALTON

$92,000 - 619 E AIRWOOD DR - HUD TO EMMA COBB

GODFREY

$83,500 - 1320 NORMANDY DR - MARA BECKMEYER TO LINDA C TEPEN

GRANITE CITY

$6,362 - 4901 WILLOW LN - ROSE OVERSTREET TO RUTH WILLIAMS

$118,500 - 8 DEVON HILL LN - RONNIE M PARENTE, SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE OF THE JOSEPH DON PARENTE AND DOLORES PARENTE TRUST TO DEBRA L SCRANTON

$19,800 - 2764 IOWA - MARIETTA AND JIMMY CHAPMAN TO HELVIA ORTIZ

$10,000 - 2 & 4 NELSON DR - DAVID L GOODRICH, INDEPENDENT EXECUTOR OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN D GOODRICH, DECEASED TO JOSE AND CLARA SOTO

$10,000 - 3011 MARSHALL AVE - DONNA D KESSLER, TRUSTEE OF THE WILKINSON LIVING TRUST TO JAMES A ODOM AND SHERRI L TAFF

$44,900 - 645 CHOTEAU AVE - THOMAS R COLBERT, TRUSTEE OF THE REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST OF VIRGINIA LUCILLE COLBERT TO JEANETTE MATTHEWS

ROXANA

$79,590 - HEDGE RD - WILLAREDT ACRES INC TO SILVER PROPERTY HOLDINGS LLC