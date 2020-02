St. Clair County real estate Jan. 21-24

JANUARY 21

BELLEVILLE

$44,000 - 3312 DENVERSHIRE DR - US BANK TRUST NA AS TRUSTEE FOR MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST TO VISIONS AND RESULTS BY DEWANZEL SINGLETON





$99,900 - 316 SOUTH 9TH ST - BELLEVILLE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION TO CASSIE HELD

$85,900 - 43 DALE ALLEN DR - DECLARATION OF TRUST OF MARY ANN C DERFLER TO ELIZABETH FREY

$67,000 - 220 SOUTH JACKSON ST - VALERIE J PEMBERTON TO DENINA DAVIS

$59,900 - 502 SOUTH 20TH ST - ANDREA KRONENBERGER TO LINDSAY HANSARD AND NATHAN PENNINGTON

$60,000 - 605 BERNARD DR - CARL RUEDINGER JR TO JEFFREY YON AND KAREN HODGE

$2,140 - 724 SOUTH 12TH ST - KATHRYN R MCCORMICK REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST TO JOHN HESS

Weekly Newsletter Sign-up and get latest news about the courts, judges and latest complaints - right to your inbox. Sign up × By signing up you agree to receive email newsletters or alerts from Madison - St. Clair Record. You can unsubscribe at any time.

$97,500 - 10 RICHARD PLACE - THOMAS LAWRENCE BRITTAIN TO PAIGE MONTGOMERY

$105,000 - 17 & 19 SOUTHERN DR - SANDRA G ZOTZ TO TYLER DOUTHITT

$42,300 - 1935 CELEBRATION PARK CIRCLE - THE JUDICIAL SALES CORPORATION TO ERNEST D AND JESSICA L WALDEN

$282,000 - 110 COVERED BRIDGE LANE - GAIL S OLDEHOEFT TO ROY AND CHRISTY GALLOWAY

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS

$219,900 - 100 CRYSTAL LANE - GERGORY AND YOLANDA GIBSON TO LAMARIO TURNER

$97,500 - 116 SOUTH EMBASSY DR - LOVELL PROPERTIES LLC TO PEGGY ANN GABEHART

MASCOUTAH

$178,000 - 444 FALLING LEAF WAY - RYAN BELLEAU AND CHRISTINE HUTCHINS TO MICHIYO ROJAS

O'FALLON

$20,000 - 223 WEST 4TH ST - CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANK TO SKY BLUE DEVELOPMENT INC

$190,000 - 317 NORTH OAK ST - GROUP G PROPERTIES LLC TO TABITHA K RHOADS AND ROY D BODE

SWANSEA

$136,000 - 1709 NORTH 15TH ST - RONNIE ND CHARITY CALDWELL TO ALEXANDER AND EMILY WILLIFORD

JANUARY 22

BELLEVILLE

$57,000 - 9814 WEST MAIN - THE MARY WILLIAMS REVOCABLE TRUST TO ANTHONY KELLY

$43,000 - 11 NORTH 15TH ST - HOLLIS E JACKSON AND GLADYS V JACKSON, CO-TRUSTEES TO ANTHONY H HILLSMAN AND ARNELLA G LUCAS

$62,500 - 600 FOREST AVE - ESTATE OF MARGARET M MENSEN TO UCHAZ INVESTMENTS INC

$108,000 - 30 SOUTH 87TH ST - RENNIE AND UNDRE D STOKER TO STEPHEN P MOORE

$108,500 - 113 SHEFFIELD DR - MATTHEW AND JANICE GOLOSKI TO JASMINE FOSTER

$40,000 - 400 N 38TH ST - KIMBERLY A ROLLET AND TRACY LYNN KOEHLER TO JEFFREY HOUSEMAN LLC

CAHOKIA

$14,000 - 1201 RICHARD DR - FANNIE MAE TO LANCE SILV

$42,000 - 111 SAINT JAMES LN - SAINT LOUIS INVESTMENTS LLC TO KJE REAL ESTATE LLC

COLLINSVILLE

$4,000 - 522 ART ST - JORGE GONZALEX TO ADAM MARTINEZ

EAST CARONDELET

$60,000 - 7748 WINDING CEDAR TRAIL - JULE AND JUNE LEVIN TO SEAN AND ANDREA DRURY

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS

$10,000 - 11 FAY LANE - CHRISTIE-LNN BENNETT TO CHRISTIE-LYNN BENNETT

LEBANON

$30,000 - 409 SUMMERFIELD - REBECCA L RICHARDS TO ROBERTO AND TASHA ROMA

O'FALLON

$235,600 - 802 CHISWICK COURT - NICOLE WILSON HALL AND THOMAS HALL JR TO JODY AND ORIANA ROBERTSON

$336,900 - 120 CALLAWAY COURT - RAYMOND A SMITH JR AND STEPHANIE S SMITH TO ARTHUR L HORTON

SHILOH

$230,000 - 3555 SKY HAWK DR - SUSAN M LUKAVSKY TO KENTRIC LUSTER AND SHAMEKA MCCOY

SWANSEA

$175,000 - 221 ADAM DR - PHILIP W AND MARSHA L BENNETT TO CARLA M HARRIS-LOVING

JANUARY 23

BELLEVILLE

$43,000 - 3902 MEMORIAL DR - HUD TO MARK C AND FRANCES E PERKINS

$252,500 - 2309 PRO TOUR DR - MICHAEL AND TRACY MCCOLLUM TO THOMAS AND RYAN MCNEIL

$65,000 - 10 CAMBRIDGE DR - LINDA THOMAS, ADMINISTRATOR TO PAMELA WILSON

$155,000 - 729 FOREST AVE - CODY L AND SARAH HUDSPETH TO JASON MCCORMICK AND RANDI HALBMAIER

$112,000 - 501 LEBANON AVE - GAINES B SMITH TO BRADLEY AND CHRISTINE BLANQUART

$125,000 - 3212 MILL SPRINGS RD - CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL LOGSDON TO JUDITH AGAR

CENTREVILLE

$12,770 - DELROSE ST - ROBERT J SPRAGUE COURT SELLING OFFICER TO CURTIS L MCCALL

COLUMBIA

$61,000 - 7102 MULE HEIGHTS DR - THE MARK S AND MICHELLE R MCCARTY TRUST TO JEREMY M AND SARA D LANE

MASCOUTAH

$88,000 - 172 PERROTTET DR - LISA STERLING TO ALLISON R SCHANZ

$261,000 - HUMMERT ROAD - LYNN M HUMMERT TO CURTIS AND JENNIFER HUMMERT

O'FALLON

$173,000 - 1201 HILLOCK DR - ALTON DALE AND MARY JO SEABOLT TO AUGUST J FELDKER JR AND VICTORIA L FELDKER

SHILOH

$251,500 - 2635 WELSCH DR - THOMAS A COUNTER AND JESSICA GUZMAN TO MATTHEW AND ALEJANDRA ALLI

SWANSEA

$35,000 - 1968 HERBY LANE - D&F CONTRACTING INC TO D&F HOME BUILDERS INC

$330,000 - 5 TIMBER WATERS COURT - LARRY G AND KAREN A SIEBENBERGER TO MICHAEL AND TRACY MCCOLLUM

JANUARY 24

BELLEVILLE

$71,000 - 7713 W MAIN ST - JOCK O JONES SR AND BARBARA L JONES TO UNDER THE WOOD PROPERTY LLC

$256,500 - 933 BLUE HERON CT - RICHARD ALLEN STEVENSON AND MARY CATHERINE STEVENSON TO MICHAEL AND DIANE KRAEMER

$90,000 - 124 HILLWOOD DR - EQUITY TRUST COMPANY CUSTODIAN FBO RICHARD FORONJY IRA TO KEVIN L DOTSON

$25,000 - 138 BURMA RD - LINDA SUE HARRIS TO SCHAEFER FAMILY TRUST

$249,562 - 2640 CRIMSON VIEW DR - FULFORD HOMES LLC TO TIFFANY J AND DANIEL R HENDRICKS

$170,000 - 2501 SULLIVAN DR - PARRONE AND ASSOCIATES LLC TO DONALD J AND JOYCE A PARRONE

$138,000 - 230 JULIA PL - JULIA A RODRIGUEZ TO OLIVER M CODD

CAHOKIA

$27,000 - 9 DENOVIAN COURT - TOM MOUSER TO ANGELA M KIRBY

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS

$182,500 - 9412 MARBARRY DR - KENNETH J AND FRANCES F WEICKER TO JOHN AND TONIA PEREZ

$210,500 - 5207 DEPAUL DR - ERIC L AND CRYSTAL R SHAPIRO TO WAYNE H AND PAMELA SUE PALMER

MARISSA

$39,258 - 410 WEST ST - VILLAGE BANK TO KIM SMITHEE

O'FALLON

$12,500 - 103 MAIN ST - ROY DILLON BODE TO CR HOLLAND CONSTRUCTION LLC

$43,500 - 203 WILLARD DR - STEPHEN T MEDFORD TO WAKE TAHOE PROPERTIES LLC

SHILOH

$219,000 - 753 GLEN MOR - LAUREN BEATTY TRUST TO STEPHANIE E ZUPEC-KOONS

SWANSEA

$4,100,000 - 33 BRONZE POINTE BLVD - REGIONS BANK, TRUSTEE TO REGIONS BANK, TRUSTEE