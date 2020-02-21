U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois: Actions Taken on Feb. 13

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity on Feb. 13 in the suits below:

In Reginald Jones against Jane Doe 1 and John Doe 1:

'Memorandum And Order Severing Case Number 20-158-smy. Signed By Judge Staci M. Yandle On 2/12/2020. (tjk)'

'Complaint Against Jane Doe 1, John Doe 1, Filed By Reginald Jones.(tjk)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Reginald Jones. (tjk)'

'Order: On February 13, 2020, This Case Was Severed From Jones V. Lawrence, Et Al, Sdil Case No. 20-cv-158-smy. Plaintiff Should Be Aware Of The Consequences Of Proceeding With This Action. First, The Court Will Screen The Action Pursuant To 28 U.s.c. 1915a, And Plaintiff Will Incur A Strike Within The Meaning Of Section 1915(g) If The Court Determines That The Action Is Frivolous Or Malicious, Fails To State A Claim On Which Relief May Be Granted, Or Seeks Monetary Relief Against A Defendant Who Is Immune From Such Relief. Second, Plaintiff Will Be Required To Pay An Additional $350.00 Filing Fee In This Case. Of Course, Plaintiff Can Also Opt Not To Proceed With This Action By Voluntarily Dismissing It, Thereby Avoiding The Risk Of A Strike And The Financial Burden Of An Additional Filing Fee. Plaintiff Should Carefully Consider These Points, Along With The Merits And Relative Importance Of This Lawsuit, In Deciding Whether To Proceed With It. Plaintiff Shall Have Until March 19, 2020 To Advise The Court In Writing Whether He Wishes To Proceed With This Lawsuit. If He Chooses To Go Forward, The Court Will Assess An Initial Partial Filing Fee (if Appropriate) And Screen The Complaint. On The Other Hand, If Plaintiff Opts To Voluntarily Dismiss The Case By The Deadline, He Will Not Have To Pay A Filing Fee, The Court Will Not Screen The Complaint, And The Case Will Be Dismissed Without Prejudice. Plaintiff Is Warned That If He Fails To Respond To This Order By The Deadline, He Will Be Obligated To Pay The Full Filing Fee And This Action Will Be Dismissed For Want Of Prosecution And/or For Failure To Comply With A Court Order. (action Due By 3/19/2020). Signed By Chief Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel On 2/13/2020. (tjk)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

Case number 3:20-cv-00173-NJR was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In USA against Nanete R. Eliot and Troy D. Eliot:

'Complaint Against Nanette R. Elliott, Troy D. Elliott, Filed By Usa. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit A Through C, # 2 Civil Cover Sheet)(hanna, Adam)'

'Notice Of Foreclosure By Usa (hanna, Adam)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Adam E. Hanna On Behalf Of Usa (hanna, Adam)'

'Notice Of Initial Assignment To A U.s. Magistrate Judge: This Case Has Been Randomly Assigned To United States Magistrate Judge Gilbert C. Sison Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257. The Parties Are Advised That Their Consent Is Required If The Assigned Magistrate Judge Is To Conduct All Further Proceedings In The Case, Including Trial And Final Entry Of Judgment Pursuant To 28 U.s.c. 636(c) And Federal Rule Of Civil Procedure 73. As Set Forth In Administrative Order No. 257, Each Party Will Be Required To File A Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form Indicating Consent Or Nonconsent To The Jurisdiction Of The Assigned Magistrate Judge. If All Parties Do Not Consent To The Magistrate Judge's Jurisdiction, The Case Will Be Randomly Assigned To A District Judge For All Further Proceedings And The Parties Cannot Later Consent To Reassignment Of The Case To A Magistrate Judge. The Parties Are Further Advised That They Are Free To Withhold Consent Without Adverse Substantive Consequences. Within 21 Days Of This Notice, The Following Party Or Parties Must File The Attached Form Indicating Consent To Proceed Before The Assigned Magistrate Judge Or An Affirmative Declination To Consent: Usa. A Link Regarding The Magistrate Judges In This District Is Attached For Your Convenience: Http://www.ilsd.uscourts.gov/documents/benefitsofconsent.pdf. All Future Documents Must Bear Case Number 20-171-gcs. Refer To Civil/removal Case Processing Requirements, Found On The Ilsd Website, For Further Service Information. Consent Due By 3/5/2020 (trb)'

'Consent/Non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge-sealed Pending Receipt From All Parties. (hanna, Adam)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00171-GCS was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In USA against Cheryl Graves:

'Complaint Against Cheryl Graves, Filed By Usa. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit A Through C, # 2 Civil Cover Sheet)(hanna, Adam)'

'Notice Of Foreclosure By Usa (hanna, Adam)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Adam E. Hanna On Behalf Of Usa (hanna, Adam)'

'Consent/Non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge-sealed Pending Receipt From All Parties. (hanna, Adam)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00172 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In USA against Jade Rentals, LLC, Richard A. Dor and Tanja M. Dor:

'Complaint Against Richard A. Dorr, Tanja M. Dorr, Jade Rentals, Llc, Filed By Usa. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit A Through C, # 2 Civil Cover Sheet)(hanna, Adam)'

'Notice Of Foreclosure By Usa (hanna, Adam)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Adam E. Hanna On Behalf Of Usa (hanna, Adam)'

'Consent/Non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge-sealed Pending Receipt From All Parties. (hanna, Adam)'

'Notice Of Initial Assignment To A U.s. Magistrate Judge: This Case Has Been Randomly Assigned To United States Magistrate Judge Gilbert C. Sison Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257. All Future Documents Must Bear Case Number 20-cv-170-gcs. (kek)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

'Notice Terminating Judge Assignment: Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257, And A Request For Reassignment Having Been Received, This Case, In Its Entirety, Is Hereby Reassigned To Chief Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel For Further Proceedings. Magistrate Judge Gilbert C. Sison No Longer Assigned To The Case. All Future Documents Must Bear Case Number 20-cv-170-Njr. (kek)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

Case number 3:20-cv-00170-NJR was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Neil J. Lofquist against Dede Brokhart, Heather Cecil and Jane / John Doe:

'Complaint Against All Defendants Filed By Neil J. Lofquist.(jaj)'

'Notice And Order: The Court Has Received Your Complaint. Your Case Number Is 20-169-njr. Within 30 Days Of The Entry Of This Order, You Are Ordered To Submit The $400.00 Filing Fee Or A Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee. If You File A Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee, The Court Must Review Your Trust Fund Account Statement For The Six-month Period Immediately Preceding The Filing Of This Action. Thus, You Must Have The Trust Fund Officer At Your Facility Complete The Attached Certification And Provide A Copy Of Your Trust Fund Account Statement (or Institutional Equivalent). If You Fail To Pay The Filing Fee Or Submit The Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee By The Deadline, The Case Will Be Dismissed Without Prejudice For Failure To Prosecute. Fed. R. Civ. P. 41(b); Sperow V. Melvin, 153 F.3d 780, 781 (7th Cir. 1998). All Mail Should Be Sent To: Clerk's Office, U.s. District Court, 750 Missouri Avenue, East St. Louis, Il 62201. Finally, You Are Advised That If Your Address Changes, You Must Notify The Court Within Seven Days Of The Change By Filing A Notice Of Change Of Address. Failure To Do So Could Result In The Dismissal Of Your Case. Signed By Chief Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel On 2/13/2020. (jaj)'

'Notice From Clerk Instructing Plaintiff To File Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form: Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257, Within 21 Days Of This Notice, You Must File The Attached Form Indicating Your Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Or An Affirmative Declination To Consent. Consent/non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form Sent To Plaintiff On 2/13/2020. Consent Due By 3/5/2020 (jaj)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00169-NJR was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.