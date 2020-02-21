Madison - St. Clair Record

Friday, February 21, 2020

Case activity for Arlan Wieland vs Arvinmeritor, Inc. on Feb. 19

By Record Inc News Service | Feb 21, 2020

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought by Arlan Wieland against Arvinmeritor, Inc. on Feb. 19.

'Notice Of Removal From Madison County Third Judicial Circuit, Case Number 2019l 000242 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4119972), Filed By Arvinmeritor, Inc..(myers, Brian)'

'Amended Document By Arvinmeritor, Inc.. Amendment To 1 Notice Of Removal-Corrected. (myers, Brian)'

'Emergency Motion To Remand By All Plaintiffs. Responses Due By 3/23/2020 (attachments: # 1 Exhibit Exhibit 1, # 2 Exhibit Exhibit 2, # 3 Exhibit Declaration)(stomel, Ross)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00196 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Feb. 19.

