U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois: Actions Taken on Feb. 12

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity on Feb. 12 in the suits below:

In Central Laborers' Pension Welfare and Annuity Funds against Tery Smith and UNITED PETROLEUM SERVICE:

'Complaint Against All Defendants ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4113665.), Filed By Central Laborers' Pension Welfare And Annuity Funds. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons, # 3 Summons, # 4 Exhibit, # 5 Exhibit, # 6 Exhibit, # 7 Exhibit, # 8 Exhibit, # 9 Exhibit, # 10 Exhibit, # 11 Exhibit)(kelly, Chet)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Chet A Kelly On Behalf Of Central Laborers' Pension Welfare And Annuity Funds (kelly, Chet)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00166 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Lisa Flute against Walmart Inc.:

'Notice Of Removal From Williamson County, Case Number 19l110 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4113752), Filed By Walmart Inc.. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Exhibit Notice Of Filing, Williamson County, # 3 Exhibit A, # 4 State Court Complaint, # 5 Exhibit, # 6 Exhibit, # 7 Exhibit, # 8 Exhibit, # 9 Exhibit, # 10 Exhibit)(van Court, Rebecca)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Rebecca L. Van Court On Behalf Of Walmart Inc. (van Court, Rebecca)'

'Demand For Trial By Jury By Walmart Inc.. (van Court, Rebecca)'

'Corporate Disclosure Statement By Walmart Inc.. (van Court, Rebecca)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00167 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Michael J. Rehil against Commissioner of Social Security:

'Complaint Against Commissioner Of Social Security ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4113963.), Filed By Michael J. Rehil. (attachments: # 1 Ac Decision, # 2 Civil Cover Sheet, # 3 Summons)(schultz, Barry) Modified On 2/12/2020 (kdw).'

'Notice Of Appearance By Barry A. Schultz On Behalf Of Michael J. Rehil (schultz, Barry)'

'Notice Of Judge Assignment. Judge J. Phil Gilbert And Magistrate Judge Donald G. Wilkerson Assigned. All Future Documents Must Bear Case Number 20-168-jpg-Dgw. If The Parties Consent To Magistrate Judge Assignment, The Consent Form With Instruction Is Attached For Your Convenience. (kdw)'

'Notice Of Modification Re 1 Complaint Filed By Michael J. Rehil. The Complaint Filed Was Filed Against The Interested Party. The Correct Parties Have Been Added To The Docket. Complaint Has Been Modified To Reflect Correct Party Of Commissioner Of Social Security. No Further Action Is Required By The Filer In Relation To This Notification. (kdw)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

'Summons Issued As To Commissioner Of Social Security And Original Mailed To Attorney Schultz. (kdw)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00168-JPG-DGW was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Jery B. Ezebuiroh against Craig W. Grifin:

'Memorandum And Order Severing Case. Signed By Judge J. Phil Gilbert On 2/11/2020. (jaj)'

'Complaint Against Craig W. Griffin Filed By Jerry B. Ezebuiroh.(jaj)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Jerry B. Ezebuiroh. (jaj)'

'Order: On 2/11/2020, This Case Was Severed From Ezebuiroh V Doe Et Al, Sdil Case No. 20-cv-135-jpg. Plaintiff Should Be Aware Of The Consequences Of Proceeding With This Action. First, The Court Will Screen The Action Pursuant To 28 U.s.c. 1915a, And Plaintiff Will Incur A Strike Within The Meaning Of Section 1915(g) If The Court Determines That The Action Is Frivolous Or Malicious, Fails To State A Claim On Which Relief May Be Granted, Or Seeks Monetary Relief Against A Defendant Who Is Immune From Such Relief. Second, Plaintiff Will Be Required To Pay An Additional $350.00 Filing Fee In This Case. Of Course, Plaintiff Can Also Opt Not To Proceed With This Action By Voluntarily Dismissing It, Thereby Avoiding The Risk Of A Strike And The Financial Burden Of An Additional Filing Fee. Plaintiff Should Carefully Consider These Points, Along With The Merits And Relative Importance Of This Lawsuit, In Deciding Whether To Proceed With It. Plaintiff Shall Have Until March 18, 2020 To Advise The Court In Writing Whether He Wishes To Proceed With This Lawsuit. If He Chooses To Go Forward, The Court Will Assess An Initial Partial Filing Fee (if Appropriate) And Screen The Complaint. On The Other Hand, If Plaintiff Opts To Voluntarily Dismiss The Case By The Deadline, He Will Not Have To Pay A Filing Fee, The Court Will Not Screen The Complaint, And The Case Will Be Dismissed Without Prejudice. Plaintiff Is Warned That If He Fails To Respond To This Order By The Deadline, He Will Be Obligated To Pay The Full Filing Fee And This Action Will Be Dismissed For Want Of Prosecution And/or For Failure To Comply With A Court Order. Signed By Judge J. Phil Gilbert On 2/12/2020. (jaj)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

Case number 3:20-cv-00164-JPG was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Jery B. Ezebuiroh against John Doe 3:

'Memorandum And Order Severing Case. Signed By Judge J. Phil Gilbert On 2/11/2020. (jaj)'

'Complaint Against John Doe 3 Filed By Jerry B. Ezebuiroh.(jaj)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Jerry B. Ezebuiroh. (jaj)'

'Order: On 2/11/2020, This Case Was Severed From Ezebuiroh V Doe Et Al, Sdil Case No. 20-cv-135-jpg. Plaintiff Should Be Aware Of The Consequences Of Proceeding With This Action. First, The Court Will Screen The Action Pursuant To 28 U.s.c. 1915a, And Plaintiff Will Incur A Strike Within The Meaning Of Section 1915(g) If The Court Determines That The Action Is Frivolous Or Malicious, Fails To State A Claim On Which Relief May Be Granted, Or Seeks Monetary Relief Against A Defendant Who Is Immune From Such Relief. Second, Plaintiff Will Be Required To Pay An Additional $350.00 Filing Fee In This Case. Of Course, Plaintiff Can Also Opt Not To Proceed With This Action By Voluntarily Dismissing It, Thereby Avoiding The Risk Of A Strike And The Financial Burden Of An Additional Filing Fee. Plaintiff Should Carefully Consider These Points, Along With The Merits And Relative Importance Of This Lawsuit, In Deciding Whether To Proceed With It. Plaintiff Shall Have Until March 18, 2020 To Advise The Court In Writing Whether He Wishes To Proceed With This Lawsuit. If He Chooses To Go Forward, The Court Will Assess An Initial Partial Filing Fee (if Appropriate) And Screen The Complaint. On The Other Hand, If Plaintiff Opts To Voluntarily Dismiss The Case By The Deadline, He Will Not Have To Pay A Filing Fee, The Court Will Not Screen The Complaint, And The Case Will Be Dismissed Without Prejudice. Plaintiff Is Warned That If He Fails To Respond To This Order By The Deadline, He Will Be Obligated To Pay The Full Filing Fee And This Action Will Be Dismissed For Want Of Prosecution And/or For Failure To Comply With A Court Order. Signed By Judge J. Phil Gilbert On 2/12/2020. (jaj)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

Case number 3:20-cv-00165-JPG was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.