Thursday, February 20, 2020

Case activity for Frank Le McCracken vs Commissioner of Social Security on Feb. 18

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | Feb 20, 2020

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought by Frank Le McCracken against Commissioner of Social Security on Feb. 18.

'Complaint Against Commissioner Of Social Security, Filed By Frank Lee McCracken. (attachments: #1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Certificate Of Interest, # 3 Summons, # 4 Usm-285 Forms)(sutterfield, David)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Frank Lee McCracken. (sutterfield, David)'

'Notice Of Appearance By David W. Sutterfield On Behalf Of Frank Lee McCracken (sutterfield, David)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00181 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Feb. 18.

