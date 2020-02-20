Madison - St. Clair Record

Thursday, February 20, 2020

Elik reacts to Governor's budget address

Letter to the Editor

By The Madison County Record | Feb 20, 2020

Pritzkerpromise

To the Editor:

While Illinois ranks last in fiscal stability, the political class took a break from dodging FBI investigations to present their budget solution: spend more money we don’t have and impose tax hikes, hurting families and our economy.

The embattled families of our community deserve a courageous fighter who will audit the state’s books and restore fiscal responsibility. As a CPA, I will balance the books and curb spending. Representative Monica Bristow voted to increase her own salary on Illinoisans’ dime, but I will put people ahead of political self-interest and get Illinois on track toward fiscal solvency.

Amy Elik, Republican candidate for the 111th House District

