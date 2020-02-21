Granite City, MESD sued over flooding, sewage backup

EDWARDSVILLE – Granite City homeowners are suing over claims of negligence following flooding last summer.

The suit, filed Feb. 5 in Madison County Circuit Court, is the latest of a number of cases stemming from the heavy rainfall on Aug. 12 last year.

Elaine and Randy Roustio, who live on Snowbird Lane, filed suit against the Metro East Sanitary District (MESD) and Granite City, claiming missteps by the defendants led to backup of water and sewage in their home.

They claim the defendants failed to properly inspect, maintain and take measures to prevent blockages in the drainage system. As a result, the water and sewage allegedly flooded the home. Specifically, the plaintiffs claim that the pump stations were not properly staffed and failed to operate on the night of the flood. They also claim the defendants failed to respond to maintenance requests and pipe repair.

The plaintiffs allege that drains were paved in and over, blocked or otherwise covered, as were retention ponds and other pathways for water to move. A cross over of sewage and storm water was allowed to happen, the suit claims.

The Roustios claim they spent money on cleaning and sanitation, remediation work and suffered permanent damage and destruction of personal property, including some of "great sentimental value."

There has been a decrease in the value of their home, the suit steas. They add that they suffered personal injury and mental distress.

The plaintiffs are seeking more than $50,000 in damages. They are represented by Daniel R. Siedman of Siedman, Margulis & Fairman of Sunset Hills, Mo.

Madison County Circuit Court case number 2020-L-146