Daycare center alleges shoddy work will cost more than $300,000 to redo

EDWARDSVILLE – The owners of a daycare center are claiming shoddy work was carried on by multiple contractors on an addition and parking lot at the premises.

RSAS LLC, which operates the daycare center on Dorothy Drive in Troy, filed suit for breach of contract and negligence against Remington Properties, Wilke Window and Door Company, and Don's Asphalt Paving and Maintenance.

The suit, filed Feb. 5 in Madison County Circuit Court, claims doors were not properly fitted and the asphalt not properly laid. Work to remedy the alleged defective work will cost an estimated $309,000, according to the daycare center owners.

Remington Properties, which hired the two other companies as subcontractors, did not respond to messages asking for comment.

The lawsuit centers on a contract first signed between the main contractors and the daycare center owners in June 2018. The contract was to build an addition to the center, which was to be completed within a year.

The plaintiff claims that months after work was completed and the addition opened in May 2019, defects discovered by surveyors were still pronounced. Among the allegations are that concrete was poured too high along a curb, asphalt was poorly laid, there were missing patches and curb heights were inconsistent.

The plaintiff also claims cracks appeared on a patio, that door closers were installed too high, there was a lack of ball-bearing hinges on various doors, and there were improperly sized doors.

The day care center is suing Remington for allowing the work to be completed despite the alleged numerous defects, while the Wilke is accused of improperly measuring and ordering doors, and Don's for allegedly failing to do their job in a workmanlike manner.

Plaintiff, which is seeking more than $50,000 in damages, is represented by Holly A. Marcum of Goldenburg, Heller & Antognoli of Edwardsville.

Madison County Circuit Court case number 2020-L-141