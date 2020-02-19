Slip and fall in parking lot prompts law suit against restaurant

EDWARDSVILLE - A slip and fall allegedly on black ice has prompted the filing of a lawsuit against a family restaurant.

Heather Royer filed suit Jan. 31 in Madison County Circuit Court against the Troy Family Restaurant, and its named owners, following the incident nearly two years ago.

Royer claims the restaurant was negligent and careless for failing to remove the ice from the parking lot and should have known that this caused a hazardous and dangerous condition for customers entering the establishment.

The Record was unable to make contact with the owners of the restaurant prior to publication.

According to the suit, on Feb. 11, 2018, Royer stepped out of her car in the lot outside the restaurant.

She claims the owners had a duty to use ordinary care and caution to maintain the the outside areas of the restaurant, including the parking lot.

The owners are accused of failing to remove the ice that formed in the parking lot, failed to warn of the presence of black ice, and failed to place sand, salt or a chemical on the ground to prevent it forming.

According to the complaint, the plaintiff suffered severe and permanent injuries to her back and spine. Further, it is claimed, she was caused great pain and mental anguish, while also will have spend money on medical care going forward.

Royer, who is seeking more than $50,000 in damages, is represented by Ronald S. Motil of Gori Law Firm in Edwardsville.

Madison County Circuit Court case number 2020-L-124.