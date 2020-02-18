Gas pump attendant bill introduced by Illinois rep is ridiculous

To the Editor:

llinois Rep. Camille Lilly recently authored a bill which would impact all Illinois drivers of gas-guzzling vehicles. Her proposed Gas Station Attendant Act states, "No gas may be pumped at a gas station in this State unless it is pumped by a gas station attendant employed at the gas station." She promises her bill will lead to more safety, convenience, and jobs.

I’m old enough to have experienced firsthand full-service gas stations back in my teen years. Those were the days when gas stations had only one pump island. They also didn’t offer any sales inside the establishment other than maybe engine oil, windshield washer fluid, windshield scraper-brushes, wiper blades and the like. Attendants were true multi-taskers before the phrase had even came into vogue; handling gas pumping, fluids checking, and the cash (no credit cards back then) register without hopefully missing a beat. Of course, people didn’t seem to be in as much of a hurry back then.

Fast-forward to today. Gas stations routinely feature more islands than Hawaii and the interior of the station is a combination 24-hour all-you-can eat buffet, candy store and gift shop all under one roof.

Into the current “I want it now!” atmosphere Rep. Lilly wants to introduce gas station attendants. This at the same time that super markets and departments stores are scurrying to add self-checkout devices for folks that hate waiting in line and/or pride themselves in their self-reliance. The corporate focus is cutting manpower costs.

How many attendants would it take to cover Lilly’s bet? She’d surely want these to be $15 an hour jobs and would want the station’s proprietor to ante-up uniforms and safety gear for day or night and in any kind of weather. Whether that should include a handgun could be added to the debate. Customers at the pump might not be comfortable handing over their credit/debit cards to a stranger.

What about diesel and electric vehicles? Do they get a free pass?

Invariably these attendants will become the choke point for efficient pumping operations. What if sufficient manpower cannot be found to man (or woman) the pumps or are found to be not as dedicated and responsive as customers would want them to be?

Heaven forbid if irate customers try to take matters (back) into their own hands. What will be the punishment for that?

Bill Malec

O’Fallon