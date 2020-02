St. Clair County foreclosures Jan. 28-31

JANUARY 28

WELLS FARGO BANK NA VS TYLER SOTO, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, UNKNOWN OCCUPANTS, $117,729.76, 212 MERRIWEATHER LANE, FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS. 20CH60

PENNYMAC LOAN SERVICES LLC VS WENDIE PRINCE FERGUSON A/K/A WENDIE FERGUSON A/K/A WENDIE C FERGUSON A/K/A WENDIE CHANTA FERGUSON A/K/A WENDIE PRINCE A/K/A WENDIE C PRINCE A/K/A WENDIE CHANTA PRINCE A/K/A WENDIE JEFFERSON A/K/A WENDIE C JEFFERSON, DEVIN FERGUSON, DEWON FERGUSON, UNKNOWN HEIRS AND LEGATEES OF MACK FERGUSON, IF ANY, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $74,988.57, 809 NORTH 88TH STREET, EAST SAINT LOUIS. 20CH61

FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION VS PATRICIA A DUNCAN, TOWNSHIP OF CASEYVILLE ILLINOIS, FOUNTAIN PLACE ADDITION HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $143,204.70, 869 FOXGROVE DRIVE, FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS. 20CH62

JANUARY 29

FIRST GUARANTY MORTGAGE CORPORATION VS ALEJANDRO RAMIREZ, EMILY MORALES, ST CLAIR COUNTY INTERGOVERNMENTAL GRANTS DEPARTMENT, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $43,051.32, 2539 N 32ND STREET, EAST SAINT LOUIS. 20CH64

JANUARY 30

MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS OF COLORADO LLC VS JOSH TOUMA A/K/A JOSHUA TOUMA, ALICIA TOUMA, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $179,158.77, 2023 WOODSTREAM DRIVE, O'FALLON. 20CH65

JANUARY 31

US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION VS STEPHANIE SCHMITT, ILLINOIS HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, FIRST COMMUNITY BANK, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $57,170.44, 928 PEONY DR, BELLEVILLE. 20CH66

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING LLC VS JOHN D HOLLENKAMP, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $137,911.85, 4637 BLUMBERG LANE, FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS. 20CH67

FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION VS TINA L HODGE , WILLIAM HODGE, ST CLAIR COUNTY HOMEBUYER ASSISTANCE PROGRAM, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $79,471.58, 101 MCKNIGHT ROAD, FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS. 20CH68

FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION VS COLLEEN M MCGLYNN A/K/A COLLEEN MCGLYNN, FIRST MID BANK & TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION F/K/A FIRST CLOVER LEAF BANK, CITY OF BELLEVILLE, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $130,096.11, 30 SOUTH 95TH STREET, BELLEVILLE. 20CH70