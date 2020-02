Tressler LLP issued the following announcement on Feb. 12.

We are proud to announce that Tressler attorneys Shannon Harvey, Katherine Letcher, Joseph Sheahan, Christine Walczak and Stacey Wilkins have been selected as 2020 Illinois Rising Stars. Less than 2.5 percent of attorneys in Illinois receive this prestigious honor each year.

Shannon M. Harvey

Katherine Letcher

Joseph C. Sheahan

Christine A. Walczak

Stacey L. Wilkins

