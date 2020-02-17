Madison - St. Clair Record

COZEN O'CONNOR: Illinois Association of Mutual Insurance Companies 2020 Claims Seminar

Location:

Doubletree Hotel

10 Brickyard Drive

Bloomington, IL

Date & Time"

Start Date: 02/20/2020

Start Time: 9:00 a.m.

End Date: 02/20/2020

End Time: 3:30 p.m.

Philip Carroll will present on subrogation successes at the Illinois Association of Mutual Insurance Companies (IAMIC) 2020 Claims Seminar in Bloomington, Ill. The hour-long presentation will focus on the recognition and investigation techniques employed to deliver the best recovery after a loss. The presentation touches on the legal and technical theories available and explains the methods used to maximize recoveries. In addition, Philip will review case studies that will allow the audience to interact and have questions answered in a variety of scenarios that are involved in common loss scenarios.

