COZEN O'CONNOR: Illinois Association of Mutual Insurance Companies 2020 Claims Seminar

Cozen O'Connor recently issued the following announcement.
Location:
Doubletree Hotel
10 Brickyard Drive
Bloomington, IL
Date & Time"
Start Date: 02/20/2020
Start Time: 9:00 a.m.
End Date: 02/20/2020
End Time: 3:30 p.m.
Philip Carroll will present on subrogation successes at the Illinois Association of Mutual Insurance Companies (IAMIC) 2020 Claims Seminar in Bloomington, Ill. The hour-long presentation will focus on the recognition and investigation techniques employed to deliver the best recovery after a loss. The presentation touches on the legal and technical theories available and explains the methods used to maximize recoveries. In addition, Philip will review case studies that will allow the audience to interact and have questions answered in a variety of scenarios that are involved in common loss scenarios.
