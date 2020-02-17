FAEGRE DRINKER BIDDLE & REATH LLP: Breaking News: Hot Topics in U.S. and Global Immigration

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP recently issued the following announcement.

The immigration and global mobility team at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath is delighted to invite you to a free webinar: “Breaking News: Hot Topics in Global and U.S. Immigration.” This webinar is a 60-minute, informal session, where our speakers will provide information on hot topics in U.S. and global immigration, including an update on Brexit and considerations for the electronic registration program for H-1B cap visas scheduled to start on March 1. Please join us as we discuss the following topics and more:

Immediate post-Brexit immigration: U.K., Ireland and the European Union

Future U.K. immigration system

Immediate post-Brexit immigration update: Protection for U.K. nationals in the EU

H-1B cap updates, including the most recent information on electronic registration

DOL updates: PERM, FLAG and more

New travel ban expansion effective February 21, 2020

Implementation of public charge rule on February 24, 2020

New Form I-9

Increase in I-9 audits leading to worksite investigations and the impact on business

Other government investigations: USCIS FDNS, DOJ IER and DOL

Grab bag – other miscellaneous hot topics that come up!

This fast-paced session will discuss these and other important immigration hot topics as we start 2020. Please bring your questions on these crucial immigration issues.

Date: February 19, 2020

