Madison - St. Clair Record

Sunday, February 16, 2020

Case activity for Mario Burkes vs Customized Distribution Services, Inc. on Feb. 14

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | Feb 16, 2020

General court 07

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought by Mario Burkes against Customized Distribution Services, Inc. on Feb. 14.

'Notice Of Removal From Madison County, Illinois, Case Number 2020l000026 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4117009), Filed By Customized Distribution Services, Inc.. (attachments: # 1 State Court Complaint Exhibit A - State Court File, # 2 Exhibit Exhibit B - Declaration, # 3 Exhibit Exhibit C-Notice To Adverse Party, # 4 Civil Cover Sheet Civil Cover Sheet)(znosko, Jennifer)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Jennifer Chierek Znosko On Behalf Of Customized Distribution Services, Inc. (znosko, Jennifer)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Lillian Theresa Talbot Manning On Behalf Of Customized Distribution Services, Inc. (manning, Lillian)'

'Corporate Disclosure Statement By Customized Distribution Services, Inc.. (znosko, Jennifer)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00179 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Feb. 14.

Want to get notified whenever we write about U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois ?

Sign-up Next time we write about U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois, we'll email you a link to the story. You may edit your settings or unsubscribe at any time.

Organizations in this Story

U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois

More News