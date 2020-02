Madison County real estate Jan. 6-10

JANUARY 6

ALTON

$275,000 - 617 STATE ST - DANMAR ENTERPRISES INC TO BRYAN BRYNILDSEN





$250,000 - 1862 E BROADWAY - MARCAL ROPE AND RIGGING INC TO VICTORIA ROSE LLC

BETHALTO

$219,000 - 10 GLENMOOR CT - CAROL A MILLER REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST TO DANIEL P MURRAY JR AND KEACHA M MURRAY

$140,000 - 828 WILDWOOD DR - MARTHA C BAILEY TO CATHY AND JOSEPH AND MICHAEL AND MARY GULASH

COTTAGE HILLS

$3,200 - 202 NEUNABER ST - JACK L CALDWELL TO JUDY BULL

EDWARDSVILLE

$123,000 - 115 FRANKLIN AVE - LYNLEY J HARRISON, SURVIVING JOINT TENANT OF GREGORY S HARRISON, DECEASED AND WILLIAM C GERMO, DECEASED TO ALYSSA MENDOZA

GLEN CARBON

$182,000 - 527 TRAILS END - LAWRENCE K AND JUDY A KULP TO LINDA DALEY

$220,000 - 117 BAYFIELD DR - DAVID R AND RENATA K REGALDO TO ANASTAZIA MARIE JUNGE AND MICHAEL CARL JUNGE

GODFREY

$126,000 - 3511 STANKA LANE - ALVINA M WANICK TO TREVOR T CARPUNKY

GRANITE CITY

$51,000 - 2112 ELM AVE - GAEDE ENTERPRISES LLC TO CANDI CARTER

$300 - 2803 MYRTLE AVE - CHESTNUT EQ R6 LLC TO RESIDENTIAL COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENT LLC

$21,250 - 1129 MERIDIAN AVE - AGNES GULASH TO BURROWS INVESTMENTS LLC

$10,000 - 2419 STATE ST - FANNIE MAE TO BRIAN MURPHY

$59,700 - 2563 E 27TH ST - RICHARD MOSS TO STEPHANIE UNDERWOOD

HIGHLAND

$280,000 - 13306 BUCKEYE RD - DENNIS L AND TERESA J PRICE TO MICHAEL AND TONYA MCGREW

$295,000 - 2090 STEINKOENIG SCHOOL RD - THE KENT AND DONNA WINTER FAMILY TRUST TO KATHLEEN M AND CURTIS E MALHAM

$44,500 - SPORTSMAN RD - METTLER DEVELOPMENT LLC TO DWAIN AND MARTHA CHAPMAN

$137,000 - 622 CYPRESS ST - HERBERT B DURBIN JR AND DOROTHY J DURBIN TO JEFFRY ALAN DURBIN

$380,000 - 329 MADISON ST - LUKE HARRIS PROPERTY LLC TO TROUW NUTRITION USA LLC

$254,000 - 4278 STATE ROUTE 160 - ROBERT AND JANET KRUSE TO MICHAEL D AND BROOKE LIPE

$245,000 - 255 CARTER RIDGE DR - METTLER DEVELOPMENT LLC TO SCOTT V AND MELISSA N THOLE

TRENTON

$60,000 - 131 FOREST HAVEN DR - SOUNDRA RINDERER, SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE OF THE DONALD B RINDERER REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST TO KENNETH E BUNTING III

TROY

$176,000 - 936 CHERRY LANE - ENRIQUE G AND RITA R ORTIZ TO TIMOTHY R AND FAY K BUCHMILLER

WORDEN

$465,500 - 8702 KLONDIKE RD - JACKIE E BEAVER, SURVIVING JOINT TENANT OF JOHN F BEAVER, DECEASED TO THE PAT COOPER LIVING TRUST AND JEANNE D COOPER LIVING TRUST

JANUARY 7

ALTON

$43,837 - 500 E 6TH ST - JOHN SIMMONS, TRUSTEE OF THE SIMMONS FAMILY TRUST TO CARLIE INVESTMENTS LLC

$60,500 - 3749 ABERDEEN AVE - DAVID M VOGT AND LINDA M POELING AND ELAINE F HOULIHAN AND CHRISTOPHER E VOGT AND CONSTANCE E GOULD TO THOMAS W AND LESLIE A WIDGER

$80,000 - 2716 CORNER CT - UNITED COMMUNITY BANK, SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO LIBERTY BANK TO NANCY J MILLER, TRUSTEE OF THE BLACK HOLE REVOCABLE TRUST

$10,000 - 502 ANDERSON ST - STEPHEN D AND BARBARA J BATCHELOR TO ROBYN HAMLIN

$120,000 - 2620 COLLEGE AVE - COLLEGE AVENUE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH TO PINE STREET PROPERTIES LLC

$105,000 - 708 FRANKLIN ST - JOYCE PROPERTIES LLC TO NATHAN A RICE

$35,900 - 1203 BROWN ST - MICHAEL A ANDERSON, INDEPENDENT ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF KARON KOPSIE, DECEASED TO KELLY TRACY

COLLINSVILLE

$74,000 - 506 DELEVAN ST - SHEILA ROBERTS-PHIPPS AND DONALD PHIPPS TO AMY L STEINHAUER

$113,000 - 431 N CENTER ST - LESLEY R VOLMERT TO THOMAS AND DAYLE LLOYD

$199,000 - 1014 SUMMIT AVE - BENJAMIN T AND LEANN MENDENHALL TO MICHAEL V AND FORNESSA T RANDAL

$48,000 - 242 N COMBS AVE - BARBARA E SUDBRING TRUST TO JAMES G JACKSON AND TANYA PLETZ

EAST ALTON

$82,900 - 328 GRAND AVE - DUANE E SHIRLEY TO MELISSA HOWARD

EDWARDSVILLE

$160,000 - 1222 UNIVERSITY DR, 11 - ALLEXIS N HOLLAND TO REGIONS BANK, TRUSTEE OF THE ANDREW HELLICH SPECIAL NEEDS TRUST

$139,000 - 219 MCKINLEY AVE - AMBER ROGERS TO AMANDA LATIER GRIPPE

$264,900 - 608 BRINKMAN ST - RENE BASSETT BUTLER, EXECUTOR OF THE ESTATE OF PAUL R SCHWAB, DECEASED TO RANAE HARRIS

$298,000 - 1515 COLES CT - CHARLES D AND AMY WILLIAMS TO BRIAN L AND MARY ANN LANE

$107,920 - 3800 TANZANITE TRAIL - RETAIL PLACE LLC TO SCOTT E AND BROOKE OSBORN

$134,750 - 254 SHORE DR SW - ALICE M GRUBB, SURVIVING JOINT TENANT OF GARY P GRUBB, DECEASED TO JASON SANDERS AND JAIME SANDERS

GLEN CARBON

$346,000 - 156 CRYSTAL GATE LANE - MARGARET A MEIER DECLARATION OF TRUST TO JAMES PAUL ROGERS AND ANGELA MARIETTA ROGERS

$273,900 - 3103 ALEXANDRIA DR - RANDALL AND SHEILA CLEMENTS TO BINH DINH AND THI HAU HO

GODFREY

$45,000 - 5310 GODFREY RD APT 4 - HELEN CRAWFORD, SURVIVING JOINT TENANT OF DONALD CRAWFORD, DECEASED TO JOHN L TERLISNER

GRANITE CITY

$32,490 - 1721 PRIMROSE AVE - FANNIE MAE TO RIEGER CAPITAL GROUP LLC

$21,250 - 1105 MERIDIAN AVE - MICHAEL PAUL GULASH TO BURROWS INVESTMENTS LLC

$19,000 - 2713 LINCOLN AVE - ROBERT A DIETRICH JR, SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE OF THE ROBERT A DIETRICH SR LIVING TRUST TO HELVIA ORTIZ

$11,900 - 2814 E 23RD ST - 2019 CASTLE LLC TO MICHAEL DEBRUCE

HIGHLAND

$1,091,800 - XXX WEIS RD - EDWARD R AND PATRICIA KAY WINET TO PLOCHER FAMILY FARMS LLC

$31,800 - 202 S MULBERRY ST - CANDACE CAVENY, INDEPENDENT ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF LYDIA A BLAKE TO JACOB G RUSSELL

$250,000 - 1619 PAPIN ST - HOUSE TURNERS LLC TO RYAN W AND NANCY J YOUNG

WORDEN

$170,000 - 407 E DONNEWALD ST - MACKENZIE BOWERS TO JORDAN CHILDERS

JANUARY 8

ALTON

$64,000 - 3703 HORN AVE - DAVID J AND MARIANNE M BONE TO MATTHEW J JAMES

$78,000 - 700 W DELMAR AVE - JAMES SIEMER AND SARAH WOODMAN TO NATHAN J AND VICTORIA WELCH

BETHALTO

$34,500 - 428 BARTMER DR - THE JUDICIAL SALES CORPORATION TO ATG TRUST AS TRUSTEE TRUST L003-082

COLLINSVILLE

$62,040 - 514 WESTERN AVE - MARY ANN WELLS TO LEE A WELLS

EAST ALTON

$75,000 - 608 OHIO ST - JOE D COX TO ANNA M SHERER

$127,000 - 287 MAYWOOD DR - TIMOTHY J AND DESIREE E NAYLOR TO CHRISTIE ELLANNA BRIDGES

$90,000 - 21 NORTHMOOR PL - JESSIE M WADSWORTH, SURVIVING JOINT TENANT OF MEREDITH F WADSWORTH TO JOHN C YUNKER

EDWARDSVILLE

$182,000 - 845 MADISON AVE - ROBERT L PIPER BY RICHARD MUELLER SR, ATTORNEY-IN-FACT TO HOLLY E DILLON

$337,000 - 497 OVERLOOK DR - JOHN C AND BARBARA E YUNKER TO ROBERT E AND DEBORAH L JENNINGS

$480,000 - 30 COUNTRY CLUB DR - NANCY WIECKMAN AND KATHY ACZINOWICZ, INDIVIDUALLY AND AS HEIRS AND BENEFICIARIES UNDER THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF VIOLA HIGHTOWER, DECEASED TO JAMES J LOGAN DECLARATION OF TRUST

GODFREY

$71,000 - 7737 HUMBERT RD - LINDA HEINEMAN, TRUSTEE TO BROOKE N HILL

$176,000 - 729 RAMONA PL - JEROME EDWARD MUELLER AND SUE ELLEN MUELLER TO KENNETH J AND CARRIE M MORRILL

GRANITE CITY

$6,600 - 1635 EDISON AVE - SUNFLOWER SECURITIES LLC TO RAYMOND O NEULING

$150,000 - 2021 JOHNSON RD - DMB RESOURCES INC TO 923 LOCUST LLC

$39,100 - 5001 LAKEVIEW DR - LARRY J MAYKOPET TO CARMELO TORRES

$55,000 - 2588 E 27TH ST - NADINE J RYAN TO HERMAN SCHOEBER

$20,000 - 2121 EDISON AVE - GENE R BABCOCK TO TOMMIE HILL-BURCH$119,900 - 2578 SPALDING AVE - GRANITE CITY DEBRA SNIDER TO JAMES T HOOKER

MADISON

$6,000 - 2022 EDWARDSVILLE RD - FANNIE MAE TO VICTOR M BROOKS

TROY

$430,000 - 116 WINDSOR DR - ANDREW S ONEY TO ADAM D HUGHES

$124,000 - 116 HENDERSON ST - RONALD E EMMONS LIVING TRUST TO ROBERT M CERNY

WOOD RIVER

$85,400 - 504 N 6TH ST - MARY E PELLEGRINO, SURVIVING JOINT TENANT OF SAM P PELLEGRINO, DECEASED TO RUSSELL S AND KATHLEEN RIEDLE

WORDEN

$225,000 - 1894 FOUNTAINBLEU DR - CASEY AND ALYSON BURNS TO JAY R WERNER

JANUARY 9

ALHAMBRA

$385,000 - 11364 NIGGLI RD - JERRY D MILAM AND SUSAN C MILAM, CO-TRUSTEES OF THE JS MILAM TRUST TO DUSTIN J AND ALICIA J VOSHOLLER

ALTON

$228,500 - 10 FOREST DR - FREDERICK L MACKIE TO DAVID POLINSKY

$95,000 - 2332 FAIRVIEW DR - WAYNE L LESTER TO STEVEN R PRUETT

COLLINSVILLE

$219,515 - 214 MARIE ST - DIANE F SCHWINN BY HER AGENT MARCY A BASDEN TO LAURIE A EWBANK AND BARBARA J CUMMINGS

EDWARDSVILLE

$296,000 - 8 NORWOOD COURT - ROBERT G TREAT TO AMBER K MARSHALL

$198,450 - 413 HIGH POINT DR - JUSTIN SUHRE TO STONE FINANCING LLC

$300,000 - 259 W LOCKHAVEN COURT - DONALD J OHL TO LEO GIESZELMANN

$46,000 - SAND RD - THOMAS J BECHERER TRUST TO FWZ LLC

$46,000 - SAND RD - THOMAS J BECHERER TRUST TO KAROL PELSZYNSKI

$139,900 - 3809 TANZAMITE TRAIL - RETAIL PLACE LLC TO SEAN AND JULIE FLYNN

$310,000 - 3433 WILDERNESS DR - BRUCE BLAINE DAVIS AND KELLI ANN MOWERY-DAVIS TO MICHAEL JOSEPH WALSH AND LAURA A WALSH

$600,000 - GROVE RD - MICHAEL A GAGNON AND LAILA B GAGNON, TRUSTEES OF THE GAGNON TRUST TO ERIC M MEYER AND LAUREN J MEYER TRUSTEES OF THE MEYER JOINT REVOCABLE TRUST

$185,000 - 16 BISCAYNE DR - LESLIE G AND MELORA I BECKER TO ROBERT G AND CAROL P TREAT

$695,000 - 8453 STONE LEDGE DR - DUANE E GIESEKE REVOCABLE TRUST AND HEATHER N GIESEKE REVOCABLE TRUST TO SHAWN AND TRACY COMER

GLEN CARBON

$388,000 - 7116 AUGUSTA DR - SPENCER HOMES LLC TO DUANE E GIESEKE REVOCABLE TRUST

$2,400,000 - 31 JUNCITON DR W - MAI KING MOK, TRUSTEE OF MOK FAMILY TRUST TO PPM MARINE LLC

$121,815 - 171 SCHOOL ST - MICHELE M AND MICHAEL PAZARENA TO CHRISTIN SCOTT BRAGG AND MELANIE ANN BRAGG

GRANITE CITY

$146,000 - 3204 HARVARD PL - NIEDRINGHAUS MEMORIAL METHODIST CHURCH TO ZENOTHA J GARDNER JR

$45,000 - 4049 SARA ST - US BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, OWNER TRUST FOR REO TRUST 2017-RPL1 TO DAVID G MATHIS

HIGHLAND

$102,000 - 1003 LUZERNE ST - DAVID AND TERESA MORGAN TO TIMOTHY PETRY

$228,000 - 769 STATE ROUTE 160 - DUSTIN J AND ALICIA J VOSHOLLER TO SAXON MARY JOY WOLFE

$370,000 - 2201 STEINKOENIG SCHOOL RD - ROBIN L AND CHARLIE EARLIN AND DIXIE L VOLLUZ TO KIRK AND RENEE E KRUENEGEL

MARYVILLE

$120,000 - 7346 W MAIN ST - VA TO JAROD BURDESS

TROY

$109,000 - 208 E THROP ST - NICOLE L BURGESS AND JOSEPH WAYNE BURGESS TO JORDAN M AND TAYLOR M REIFSCHNEIDER

$62,000 - 400 BRIAR CREEK RD - GREGORY AND CHRISTA J OBUCINA TO SHAWN AND KARA D NEVILLE

WOOD RIVER

$41,000 - 482 5TH ST - MICHELLE A CUMMINS TO ANNE C SCHROEDER

$15,000 - 269 12TH - TOBY STEELE AND SHERRI BLAIR TO LANCE HOWARD

JANUARY 10

ALTON

$15,000 - 607 WYSS AVE - HAZEL J CURTIS TO LLOYD A COOK

$27,000 - 2400 ALBY ST - US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION TO AONDRELL MORGAN

BETHALTO

$31,000 - LOT 23 ALLIANCE DR - CHARLES PELAN TO GARY L STOCK

GLEN CARBON

$178,000 - 227 NORTH MERIDIAN RD - TROY AND RACHEL MILLER TO DOUGLAS E MILES

GODFREY

$15,000 - 1017 KOENIG DR - RIVER'S EDGE LAD LLC TO FULFORD HOMES LLC

$15,000 - 6807 WADLOW COURT - RIVER'S EDGE LAD LLC TO FULFORD HOMES LLC

$190,000 - 3205 WHITFORD DR - STEPHEN L TRAMPE, SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE OF THE FRANCES M TURNER REVOCABLE TRUST TO JAMES PATRICK SCHMIDT

$90,200 - 1916 W DELMAR AVE - GEORGE L LAFIKES AND LOUIS D LAFIKES AND SAM B LAFIKES, INDIVIDUALLY AND AS HEIRS AND BENEFICIARIES OF JOVENNA MANNS, DECEASED TO MARY KAY CURRY

GRANITE CITY

$8,200 - 2747 MICHIGAN AVE - DEVON OCTAVIS WILLIAMS TO TSI3 PROPERTIES LLC

MARYVILLE

$65,000 - 807 WESTWOOD - DANIEL F GREEN TO BRIAN DNA DAWN HEIDBRINK, TRUSTEES OF THE HEIDBRINK FAMILY JOINT REVOCABLE TRUST

ST JACOB

$262,000 - 308 OLYVIA - LINDOW PROPERTIES LLC TO BARBARA ANN BURK REVOCABLE TRUST