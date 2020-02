St. Clair County real estate Jan. 13-17

JANUARY 13

BELLEVILLE

$227,900 - 1829 BARBARY WAY - KATHRYN BEERS AND STEPHANIE N MILLS TO DAVID OTEY





$63,550 - 91 FRIENDLY DR - AARON L MILLMAN TO CHRISTOPHER BARNES

$270,000 - 6 RAINTREE WOODS - BERNARD YSURSA TO LLOYD CUETO

$23,500 - 109 GILBERT ST - ESTATE OF EVELYN P MABRA-PARSONS TO CARLOS DANIEL RAMIREZ AND SANDRA KARINA CIFUENT

$20,000 - 103 SHILOH RIDGE DR - STRAQR LONG TERM PROPERTIES LLC TO COUNTRY-TEK HOMES INC

$115,000 - 1010 WABASH AVE - DIANNE Y KETTLER TO CLARENCE LAWS

$97,000 - 4053 GENTRY LANE - DEBORAH J CUTRIGHT TO AMBER C MITCHELL

CAHOKIA

$20,500 - 1061 ST MARGARET DR - JOHN HAAR AND MELISSA MASON TO TURN KEY PROPERTY PROVIDERS LLC

$54,000 - 41 WESTWOOD DR - SAINT LOUIS INVESTMENTS LLC TO NICHOLAS GRAHEK

CASEYVILLE

$19,000 - 814 OLD CASEYVILLE - LLOYD S AND HARRIET A ROBINSON TO REBECCA AND MICHAEL FUDGE

$50,000 - 15 ATHLONE DR - MERIAL GOVERNAL TO MICHAEL MINAR

EAST SAINT LOUIS

$95,000 - 239 S 88TH ST - WILLIAM WEIS TO D&C REDEEMED LLC

$69,900 - 4413 COOKSON RD - ESTATE OF JULIA F MARKEZICH TO ONEY MORALES-GALEANA

FREEBURG

$40,000 - 800 SOUTHGATE DR - BURL W AND JUDY J HAND TO WAGONRIDE PROPERTIES LLC

$600 - 5 W HIGH - FAITH BAPTIST CHURCH OF FREEBURG TO IDOT

MASCOUTAH

$55,125 - 9674 WINNEBAGO WAY - AKS DEVELOPMENTS LLC TO KAPPERT CONSTRUCTION CO

$416,443 - 604 DANIEL DR - HOMES BY DESIGN INC TO GARY K JOHNSTON JR

$500,000 - HIGHBANKS RD - RICHARD H AND TERRY G PRIES TO WUEBBELS AND SONS FARMS LLC

$1,050,000 - HIGHBANKS RD - RICHARD H AND TERRY G PRIES TO WILLIAM H AND VICKIE T BERNREUTER

NEW ATHENS

$20,000 - 7506 PIKE SAWMILL RD - EARL ROBISON JR TO KASKASKIA REGIONAL PORT DISTRICT

$79,900 - 602 SOUTH ELIZABETH ST - RALPH J AND ROSE M SCHUBERT TO CARLO COLE

O'FALLON

$1,500 - 907 E HIGHWAY 50 - ST LOUIS GROCERY EXCHANGE LLC TO IDOT

$600 - 600 S SMILEY ST - BOARD OF EDUCATION OF O'FALLON TOWNSHIP HS #203 TO IDOT

$85,000 - 102 EAST JEFFERSON ST - ROY H BULLOCK JR AND BRENDA BULLOCK TO ROY H BULLOCK III AND HAILEE HUBERT

$165,000 - 16 RAVENWOOD CIRCLE - HERMAN GOZRAD DECLARATION OF TRUST AND VIRGINIA LEE GOZRAD DECLARATION OF TRUST BY STEPHEN M GOZRAD AS SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE TO RONALD D AND TERESA L MUSSATTO

$234,500 - 1416 KECK RIDGE DR - JOSHUA G AND ASHLEY D FUEHRER TO STEVEN T AND ADRIENNE L PITTSON

SHILOH

$20,000 - 113 WILSON CREEK DR - STRAQR LONG TERM PROPERTIES LLC TO COUNTRY-TEK HOMES INC

$42,000 - 2605 CRIMSON VIEW DR - SD2 LLC TO FULFORD HOMES LLC

ST LIBORY

$2,400850 - ST LIBORY ST - THE VILLAGE OF ST LIBORY TO ROBERT STRODER

SWANSEA

$147,000 - 113 BIG BEND BLVD - JASON KURT SCHWARZ TO REED T AND AMANDA R HAPPOLD

$210,000 - 2865 KESWICK CT - PAT E MCCOY TO THERESA AND SHAUN RHOADES

$1,760,000 - 1401 N ILLINOIS ST - DBT PROPERTIES LLC TO SWANSEA MH PARK LLC

WASHINGTON PARK

$15,880 - 5604 CASEYVILLE AVE - RIVERFRONT CORP TO DOROTHY WILLIAMS AND JOE BURCH

JANUARY 14

BELLEVILLE

$39,900 - 1200 EILER RD - KENT R AND DENNIS T SCHARF TO DARWYN BUCHANAN

$72,000 - 5010 W MAIN ST - UNITED FOOD AND COMMERCIAL WORKERS UNION LOCAL 655 BUILDING CORPORTATION TO TEND2U RP LLC

$43,000 - 102 FOREST AVE - ESTATES OF RONALD J TIALDO AND GLORIA J TIALDO BY TIMOTHY J TIALDO, INDEPENDENT EXECUTOR TO KALLY RAE DE BRUNNE

$26,752 - 1625 LASALLE ST - HUD TO THOMAS A JACKSON

$250,000 - 10 SOUTH 35TH ST - HENRY L JOHNSON AND SHARON WILLIAMS-JOHNSON TO 10 S 35TH STREET LLC

$56,000 - 801 SOUTH CHARLES ST - KENNETH HAAS TO LOUIS HOLM

$119,900 - 1928 CHEVY DR - LILLIAN E BOGAN TO SAMECH BOGAN

CAHOKIA

$15,501 - 47 DELORES DR - HUD TO ALLEN DENHAM

$40,000 - 2702 CAMP JACKSON RD - FRED W MICHEL III TO DARWYN BUCHANAN

$35,000 - 316 SAUGET AVE - ROBERT BLAKE AND ALOMA BLAKE TO ANTOINETTE ROBINSON

$3,466 - 61 EAST ADAMS DR - FANNIE MAE TO 2019 CASTLE LLC

$43,000 - 122 EDWARDS ST - JMR HOLDINGS LLC TO TAKE NOTE MANAGEMENT

$41,050 - 1705 THEODORE LANE - JMR HOLDINGS LLC TO TTN MO HOLDINGS LLC

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS

$1,325,000 - 801 LINCOLN HIGHWAY - BPD COMPANY II LLC TO DREAMSPACE PROPERTIES LLC

$192,500 - 53, 58, 59, 61, 66, 70, 87 PEACHTREE - SINE QUA NON TOO LLC TO PBL HOLDINGS LLC

$15,000 - 8921 OLD BUNKUM RD - 1ST ALLIANCE REAL ESTATES INC, AS TRUSTEE OF THE ECLECTIC ASSETS LAND TRUST TO CONNIE WISBER

$30,000 - 75 PEACHTREE LANE - QUILCEDA CREEK LLC TO PBL HOLDINGS LLC

$192,500 - 6812 WELLINGTON VALLEY CT - VA TO TRAVIS AND CHELSEA FLEMING

FREEBURG

$134,160 - 4686 LONE STAR RD - INNOVATION CONSTRUCTION SERVICES TO JOSEPH AND MEGHAN WHITTEN

MASCOUTAH

$46,000 - 720 MORTAR ST - BRICKYARD DEVELOPMENT GROUP LLC TO JLP HOMES LLC

$49,625 - 1010 KANKAKEE TRAIL - AKS DEVELOPMENTS LLC TO KAPPERT CONSTRUCTION CO

$145,000 - 1041 WEST HARNETT ST - KLEMME CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LLC TO TINA PODMORE

MILSTADT

$59,000 - 6723 RED BARN FARMS LANE - JANET L BERTELSMAN-JAKOB TO KENNETH N BASSLER III, TRUSTEE AND SAMANTHA J BASSLER, TRUSTEE

O'FALLON

$477,500 - 901 GLEN HOLLOW DR - JEFFREY S AND TONYA L SEXTON

JANUARY 15

BELLEVILLE

$59,900 - 710 BRISTOW ST - A&B PROPERTY MANAGEMENT OF ILLINOIS LLC TO DANIEL ROBERT THOMPSON

$35,000 - 333 N 41ST ST - FANNIE MAE TO MICHAEL HOLMON JR

CASEYVILLE

$40,000 - 1 SPICER DR - EUGENE L AND MONICA CATES TO WILLIAM S GRIER

EAST SAINT LOUIS

$27,500 - 2600 EAST BROADWAY - E&L BROKERAGE TO METRO EAST INDUSTRIES INC

FAIRMONT CITY

$670,000 - 1941 COLLINSVILLE RD - RTE 203 &155 DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION TO BHAVI LLC

LENZBURG

$15,620 - 109 S CHARLES ST - BLUESTEM PROPERTIES LLC TO EMILY ANNE MARIE SKORCZ AND MARY JANE SKORCZ

O'FALLON

$149,000 - 216 CRIMSON CIRCLE - BETHEL RIDGE FARMS LLC TO DAVID R BEIZER AND ROSA M MADERA BEIZER

SWANSEA

$217,500 - 110 ST SABRE DR - MICHAEL DAVID AND STACIE HOGAN TO MEREDITH P AND DYLAN CARPENTER

JANUARY 16

BELLEVILLE

$50,000 - 22 JENNINE DR - PK PROPERTIES AND MANAGEMENT LLC TO BBM INVESTMENTS LLC

$167,500 - 87 CHESHIRE DR - MARK PIGG AND VICKI M PIGG TO ANDREW HUDSON

$177,000 - 44 WESTHAVEN MEADOWS DR - ARDIE A AND GLENDA R DOSS TO KENNETH AND ANGELA HOLMAN

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS

$132,500 - 22 ELVIRA DR - VERA OLIVER TO CHRISTOPHER AND TAYLOR TAAKE

FREEBURG

$29,000 - 112 N VINE ST - MATAWIN VENTURES TRUST SERIES 2018-1 TO BRANDON MORLAN

O'FALLON

$197,000 - 917 JENNA LEE LANE - BRICK STREET RENOVATIONS LLC TO EMILY ANDREWS

SWANSEA

$150,000 - 708 CATAWBA AVE - ANTHONY R KURKEY JR AND TONYA B KURKEY TO JASON ROBERT HANNES

JANUARY 17

BELLEVILLE

$27,500 - 603 N 27TH - STEPHEN R CASTLEMAN TO JAMES FITZGERALD

$65,000 - 35 NOTTINGHAM LANE - HERBERT PATTERSON TO BRETT A LOVE AND MEGHAN E BRADLEY

CAHOKIA

$5,0001423 RICHARD - WELLS FARGO BANK NA TO JUAN M TATE

$1,700 - 36 ST AMBROSE DR - CARLOS RODRIGUEZ TO GREG YORK JR

LEBANON

$85,000 - 11279 SPRING MEADOW TRAIL - HARLEY HUETT TO CODEE A BERKEL

MARISSA

$1,173 - 117 SOUTH GRACE ST - FANNIE MAE TO R&E MENARD HOLDINGS LLC

MASCOUTAH

$14,000 - 210 EAST STATE ST - THE DONNA M HARRIS TRUST TO BAILCO PROPERTIES LLC

MILLSTADT

$450,000 - XXX CENTREVILLE AVE AND XXX BEIL RD - WILLIAM H ALBERT AND BRADLEY J SCHALLER AND KEVIN MW SCHALLER TO KAREN A MATZENBACHER AND JAMES R ASINGER, CO-TRUSTEES OF THE MARILYN L ASINGER TRUST

O'FALLON

$242,000 - 331 LOGAN DR - PHB CAPITAL TO BRANDON UNGER AND ASHLEY WALTER

$606,053 - 210 LUCA JAMES POINT - BETHEL RIDGE FARMS LLC TO TREMAYNE AND RASHEDA GLOVER

SHILOH

$210,000 - 1008 HAWKRIDGE RUN - RICHARD AMEISS TO CHRISTOPHER R HAAG