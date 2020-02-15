U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois: Actions Taken on Feb. 7

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity on Feb. 7 in the suits below:

In Mahogany Bolden against Beiersdorf, Inc. and Walmart:

'Notice Of Removal From Circuit Court Of St. Clair County, Il, Case Number 2020 L 0036 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4109992), Filed By Walmart, Beiersdorf, Inc.. (attachments: # 1 State Court Complaint, # 2 Civil Cover Sheet, # 3 Exhibit Notice To Clerk - St. Clair County, # 4 Exhibit Notice To Clerk-St. Clair County)(kinkade, Jaclyn)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Jaclyn A. Kinkade On Behalf Of Beiersdorf, Inc., Walmart (kinkade, Jaclyn)'

'Demand For Trial By Jury By Beiersdorf, Inc., Walmart. (kinkade, Jaclyn)'

'Notice By Beiersdorf, Inc., Walmart Notice Of Filing Notice Of Removal To Plaintiff (kinkade, Jaclyn)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Timothy P. Dugan On Behalf Of Beiersdorf, Inc., Walmart (dugan, Timothy)'

'Notice Of Initial Assignment To A U.s. Magistrate Judge: This Case Has Been Randomly Assigned To United States Magistrate Judge Gilbert C. Sison Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257. The Parties Are Advised That Their Consent Is Required If The Assigned Magistrate Judge Is To Conduct All Further Proceedings In The Case, Including Trial And Final Entry Of Judgment Pursuant To 28 U.s.c. 636(c) And Federal Rule Of Civil Procedure 73. As Set Forth In Administrative Order No. 257, Each Party Will Be Required To File A Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form Indicating Consent Or Nonconsent To The Jurisdiction Of The Assigned Magistrate Judge. If All Parties Do Not Consent To The Magistrate Judge's Jurisdiction, The Case Will Be Randomly Assigned To A District Judge For All Further Proceedings And The Parties Cannot Later Consent To Reassignment Of The Case To A Magistrate Judge. The Parties Are Further Advised That They Are Free To Withhold Consent Without Adverse Substantive Consequences. Within 21 Days Of This Notice, The Following Parties Must File The Attached Form Indicating Consent To Proceed Before The Assigned Magistrate Judge Or An Affirmative Declination To Consent: Mahogany Bolden, Walmart Stores, Inc., And Beiersdorf, Inc. A Link Regarding The Magistrate Judges In This District Is Attached For Your Convenience: Http://www.ilsd.uscourts.gov/documents/benefitsofconsent.pdf. All Future Documents Must Bear Case Number 20-cv-150-gcs. Consent Due By 2/28/2020 (kek)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00150-GCS was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In George Holiday against Oficer and Shanon Wolf:

'Complaint Against All Defendants Filed By George Holliday, Sr.(jaj)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By George Holliday, Sr. (jaj)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00149-JPG was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Myra J. Adkins against Walmart Inc.: 'Notice Of Removal From Richland County, Case Number 18-l-10 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4110631), Filed By Walmart Inc.. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Exhibit A, # 3 Exhibit B, # 4 Exhibit C, # 5 Exhibit D, # 6 Exhibit E, # 7 State Court Complaint, # 8 Defendant's Entry Of Appearance, # 9 Defendant's Answer, # 10 Defendant's Jury Demand, # 11 Defendant's Notice Of Filing)(van Court, Rebecca)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00155 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Steven Anderson against C / O Lowery and Jeremy Thole:

'Complaint Against All Defendants Filed By Steven Anderson.(jaj)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Steven Anderson. (jaj)'

'Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel By Steven Anderson. (jaj)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00151-SMY was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Sylvester S. Lewis against C / O Bryant, C / O Huesley, C / O Tab, Lieutenant Jones, Sergeant Croue and Warden Stephanie Dorethy:

'Complaint Against All Defendants Filed By Sylvester S. Lewis.(jaj)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Sylvester S. Lewis. (jaj)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00152-SMY was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Ellen Thieleman against Theresa Barnes:

'Notice Of Removal From St Clair County State Court, Case Number 19lm0675, Filed By Theresa Barnes. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 State Court Complaint, # 3 Exhibit A, # 4 Exhibit B)(ack)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Theresa Barnes. (ack)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00153-GCS was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.