Friday, February 14, 2020

Case activity for Central Laborers' Pension Welfare and Annuity Funds vs Tery Smith on Feb. 12

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | Feb 14, 2020

General court 06

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought by Central Laborers' Pension Welfare and Annuity Funds against Tery Smith and UNITED PETROLEUM SERVICE on Feb. 12.

'Complaint Against All Defendants ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4113665.), Filed By Central Laborers' Pension Welfare And Annuity Funds. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons, # 3 Summons, # 4 Exhibit, # 5 Exhibit, # 6 Exhibit, # 7 Exhibit, # 8 Exhibit, # 9 Exhibit, # 10 Exhibit, # 11 Exhibit)(kelly, Chet)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Chet A Kelly On Behalf Of Central Laborers' Pension Welfare And Annuity Funds (kelly, Chet)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00166 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Feb. 12.

