Case activity for Lisa Flute vs Walmart Inc. on Feb. 12

Filings

General court 05

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought by Lisa Flute against Walmart Inc. on Feb. 12.

'Notice Of Removal From Williamson County, Case Number 19l110 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4113752), Filed By Walmart Inc.. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Exhibit Notice Of Filing, Williamson County, # 3 Exhibit A, # 4 State Court Complaint, # 5 Exhibit, # 6 Exhibit, # 7 Exhibit, # 8 Exhibit, # 9 Exhibit, # 10 Exhibit)(van Court, Rebecca)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Rebecca L. Van Court On Behalf Of Walmart Inc. (van Court, Rebecca)'

'Demand For Trial By Jury By Walmart Inc.. (van Court, Rebecca)'

'Corporate Disclosure Statement By Walmart Inc.. (van Court, Rebecca)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00167 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Feb. 12.

