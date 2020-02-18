Former Corrigan Company employee claims he was not paid all bonuses

EDWARDSVILLE – A former employee of a mechanical contractor is suing over claims that he was not paid a bonus allegedly guaranteed in his contract.

Michael Stone filed suit Jan. 30 in Madison County Circuit Court against his ex-employer, Corrigan Company Mechanical Contractors, and various named individuals.

The suit alleges breach of contract and violations of the Illinois Wage Payment and Collection Act. The plaintiff is seeking in excess of $50,000. He is also seeking all compensation allegedly guaranteed under the contract, plus 2 percent interest.



| Wikimedia Commons

A representative of the contracting company said it was not able to comment on the lawsuit.

Stone states in his lawsuit he is resident of Madison County, which is also where the Corrigan company does business. He claims he first joined the Corrigan company in 2007 on a salary of $115,000 a year.

Under the terms of his contract, Stone claims he was also promised a bonus based on performance, a cost of living adjustment based on federal guidelines, a matching 401k payment and other guarantees. However, he alleges he did not receive those benefits.

"Plaintiff failed to receive most of his bonuses," the suit states. "At all times relevant, plaintiff performed all duties required to him under the contract between the two parties."

Stone filed a total of 12 counts against the various defendants, six for breach of contract and six for violations of the state's wage and payment law.

The plaintiff is represented by Charles J. Baricevic of Chatham & Baricevic of Belleville.

Weekly Newsletter Sign-up and get latest news about the courts, judges and latest complaints - right to your inbox. Sign up × By signing up you agree to receive email newsletters or alerts from Madison - St. Clair Record. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Madison County Circuit Court case number 2020-L-116