Case activity for Stephanie M Anastas vs Commissioner of Social Security on Feb. 10

Filings

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought by Stephanie M Anastas against Commissioner of Social Security on Feb. 10.

'Notice Of Judge Assignment. Judge J. Phil Gilbert And Magistrate Judge Donald G. Wilkerson Assigned. All Future Documents Must Bear Case Number 20-156-jpg-Dgw. If The Parties Consent To Magistrate Judge Assignment, The Consent Form With Instruction Is Attached For Your Convenience. Refer To The Pro Se Litigant Guide, Found On The Ilsd Website, For Further Information. (ack)'

'Complaint Against Commissioner Of Social Security, Filed By Stephanie M Anastas.(ack)'

'Personal Identifier (ack)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Stephanie M Anastas. (ack)'

'Motion For Service Of Process At Government Expense By Stephanie M Anastas. (ack)'

'Consent/Non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge-sealed Pending Receipt From All Parties. (ack)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00156-JPG-DGW was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Feb. 10.

