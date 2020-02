Case activity for Cameron Belk vs Assistant State's Attorneys on Feb. 10

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought byandagainstandon Feb. 10.

'Complaint Against All Defendants Filed By All Plaintiffs.(jaj)'

'Motion For Order Of Protection By Cameron Belk, Sr. (jaj)'

'Motion To Appoint Counsel By Cameron Belk, Sr. (jaj)'

'Motion To Waive Court Fees Or Delay By Cameron Belk, Sr. (jaj)'

'Motion To Supply List Of Detainees At East St. Louis Jail By Cameron Belk, Sr. (jaj)'

'Motion To Supply East. St. Loius Pd Call Records By Cameron Belk, Sr. (jaj)'

'Motion To Petition The U.s. Department Of Justice By Cameron Belk, Sr. (jaj)'

'Notice And Order: The Court Has Received Your Complaint. Your Case Number Is 20-159-smy. Within 30 Days Of The Entry Of This Order, You Are Ordered To Submit The $400.00 Filing Fee Or A Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee. If You File A Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee, The Court Must Review Your Trust Fund Account Statement For The Six-month Period Immediately Preceding The Filing Of This Action. Thus, You Must Have The Trust Fund Officer At Your Facility Complete The Attached Certification And Provide A Copy Of Your Trust Fund Account Statement (or Institutional Equivalent). If You Fail To Pay The Filing Fee Or Submit The Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee By The Deadline, The Case Will Be Dismissed Without Prejudice For Failure To Prosecute. Fed. R. Civ. P. 41(b); Sperow V. Melvin, 153 F.3d 780, 781 (7th Cir. 1998). All Mail Should Be Sent To: Clerk's Office, U.s. District Court, 750 Missouri Avenue, East St. Louis, Il 62201. Finally, You Are Advised That If Your Address Changes, You Must Notify The Court Within Seven Days Of The Change By Filing A Notice Of Change Of Address. Failure To Do So Could Result In The Dismissal Of Your Case.signed By Judge Staci M. Yandle On 2/10/2020. (jaj)'

'Notice From Clerk Instructing Plaintiffs To File Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form: Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257, Within 21 Days Of This Notice, You Must File The Attached Form Indicating Your Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Or An Affirmative Declination To Consent. Consent/non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form Sent To Plaintiffs On 2/10/2020. Consent Due By 3/2/2020 (jaj)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00159-SMY was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Feb. 10.